The raging wildfires that have reduced the tony neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades into a scorched wasteland are the direct result of deliberate government policies and willful ineptitude.

Recent aerial drone footage shows around 75% of this area which was once inhabited by over 23,000 residents now looking like an actual hellscape:

President Trump in just a single Truth Social post exposed the treasonous criminal California governor, while framing this entire disaster for what it really is:

President Trump then followed up with another post:

Except that insurance companies actually will not be paying out far too many Pacific Palisades residents:

Years ago President Trump correctly Tweeted that in order for California to avoid precisely what is transpiring today, the state would have to engage in proper forest management; to wit:

The Mockingbird MSM and “fact checkers” all derided President Trump over these Tweets, and then he was banned from the platform; in other words, all of this was planned well in advance, and just like with the “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” Californians paid for their very own demise:

Of course, the "Biden” regime certainly allowed for the ongoing lawlessness in communist states like California…

…and Newsom, the slick-back coifed two-bit mobster wannabe politrick took full advantage by doing what he does best; namely, lying to the people he pretends to serve while robbing them via taxes only to loot that money in various money laundering schemes:

There truly are no coincidences:

“Budget cuts” for critical infrastructure in known disaster zones, and yet:

And if you think that’s bad, the “Biden” regime laundered even more money to Ukraine on the very day of the conflagration of this engineered inferno:

Of course, leave it to a careerist government loser that never worked a single day in the private sector to chime in, and then promptly get eviscerated:

Except, like aforementioned, this is deliberate and carefully planned state mismanagement; with PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE and DEI being the cover stories for what is really being foisted on the foolish souls still residing in places like the Pacific Palisades:

The LA Fire Chief, a perfect example of the DEI hire, and nothing else:

Unsurprisingly, her “super inspired” “vision” had absolutely nothing to do with the actual job that she was installed to perform:

Sure, it’s all the fault of the white male firefighter, and all that was ever needed was more diversity:

Perhaps we should ask the former residents of the Pacific Palisades about that inclusivity and diversity, but alas they have already evacuated for the most part…

But we digress; let us consider yet another DEI hire that is also directly responsible for this tragedy:

The social engineering fraud known as taxation is what pays for this very destruction of society, “private” property (you do not own your home in America, you lease it from the county against the express wishes of the Founders who wanted We the People to have Allodial Property Title), and freedom.

Perhaps this woke head of L.A. DWP truly is a fool, but the fact that she was installed into this position was anything but an accident.

And L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, another woke DEI cretin, was vacationing in Africa as the fires were allowed to break out — here she is unable to answer a single question from this foreign reporter who ended up exposing her for the low I.Q. apparatchik that she really is:

Let us now consider that California is the state most aggressively pushing the whole PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE 2030 Agenda scam, which is nothing more than a Great Reset power grab leveraging ever more taxation to further enslave its populace, more at chattel.

As another aside, yours truly used to live right beside this museum (my former home is more than likely burned to the ground, or one of the many reasons I escaped from L.A.):

Of course, all of this will only ever be blamed on PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, which is the perennial go-to subterfuge:

CO2 at current 421ppm atmospheric levels is as per the historic record critically far too low actually, and has absolutely nothing to do with anthropogenic causes; in fact, CO2 is the gas of life and under around 150ppm most life on earth ceases to exist, which is precisely the goal of these eugenicist technocrats.

Thankfully, plastic straws were banned in California:

Again, none of this is accidental. This is all by design.

In other words:

Exactly how far down may this rabbit hole go?

Talk about paying for your own demise with “smart technologies” that keep you dumb and enslaved all while the Banana Republic burns all around you.

The Pacific Palisades now qualifies as the ultimate American 15 Minute City, where “build back better” all but guarantees the X Everything App AI-driven social credit score system beachfront digital gulag for all those Californians still brainwashed enough to move back into this neighborhood. And do not doubt for a moment that a majority of these genetically modified affluent Marxist Los Angelinos will learn their lessons from this latest PSYOP-FOREST-FIRE devastation, because they most certainly won’t.

And they will invariably continue voting for more of the same, completely oblivious to the realities engulfing their blissful cognitive dissonances.

They will also for the most part unfailingly and unwittingly pile right back into their 15 Minute City dystopia just in time for the upcoming Summer Olympics being hosted at their SmartLA2028 developed-over inferno ruins.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

