The below chart should in a sane world put an end to all “climate change” arguments.
The current atmospheric CO2 level is around 420ppm, which is critically too low.
We actually need more CO2, not less.
2nd Smartest Guy in the World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The BigOil corporations that have been pushing for all of the “green energy” scams out there are directly profiting from this “climate change” agenda.
Ironically, brainwashed leftist Michael Moore backed this great documentary exposing the involvement of BigOil in the “climate change” hoax:
Vehicles like Tesla consume much more “fossil” fuel energy and resources over their lifespans, and generate far more pollution. The only advantage to driving such “clean” vehicles that are backstopped by taxpayers via ZEV credits, grants and other theft transfers is that they will indirectly generate more CO2 over time.
The “green energy” scam is a program to impoverish the planet, and accelerate depopulation via hyperinflation, poverty, supply chain shortages and famine. It is really that simple, and in plain sight. “Climate change” is a psychological indoctrination program whereby humans grow to despise themselves as the main cause of planetary destruction, considering the human race a “scourge” upon the world. This is a critical early phase of Death Cult normalization that allows for ritualistic suicide behavior in, say, the uptake of slow kill bioweapon injections.
PSYOP-19 flows perfectly into PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE for numerous reasons, as will the upcoming limited nuclear strikes in PSYOP-WW3 which in turn will be justified for ever more urgent “climate change” policies.
Remember, all of these psyops flow into and out of each other.
Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions
by Myron Ebell • Steven J. Milloy
Thanks go to Tony Heller, who first collected many of these news clips and posted them on RealClimateScience.
SUMMARY
Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today.
None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.
What follows is a collection of notably wild predictions from notable people in government and science.
More than merely spotlighting the failed predictions, this collection shows that the makers of failed apocalyptic predictions often are individuals holding respected positions in government and science.
While such predictions have been and continue to be enthusiastically reported by a media eager for sensational headlines, the failures are typically not revisited.
1967: ‘Dire famine by 1975.’
Source: Salt Lake Tribune, November 17, 1967
1969: ‘Everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam by 1989.’
Source: New York Times, August 10 1969
1970: Ice age by 2000
Source: Boston Globe, April 16, 1970
1970: ‘America subject to water rationing by 1974 and food rationing by 1980.’
Source: Redlands Daily Facts, October 6, 1970
1971: ‘New Ice Age Coming’
Source: Washington Post, July 9, 1971
1972: New ice age by 2070
1974: ‘New Ice Age Coming Fast’
Source: The Guardian, January 29, 1974
1974: ‘Another Ice Age?’
1974: Ozone Depletion a ‘Great Peril to Life’
But no such ‘great peril to life’ has been observed as the so-called ‘ozone hole’ remains:
Sources: Headline
2nd Smartest Guy in the World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
1976: ‘The Cooling’
Source: New York Times Book Review, July 18, 1976
1980: ‘Acid Rain Kills Life in Lakes’
Noblesville Ledger (Noblesville, IN) April 9, 1980
But 10 years later, the US government program formed to study acid rain concluded:
Associated Press, September 6, 1990
1978: ‘No End in Sight’ to 30-Year Cooling Trend
Source: New York Times, January 5, 1978
But according to NASA satellite data there is a slight warming trend since 1979.
1988: James Hansen forecasts increase regional drought in 1990s
But the last really dry year in the Midwest was 1988, and recent years have been record wet.
Source: RealClimateScience.com
1988: Washington DC days over 90F to from 35 to 85
But the number of hot days in the DC area peaked in 1911, and have been declining ever since.
Source: RealClimateScience.com
1988: Maldives completely under water in 30 years
Source: Agence France Press, September 26, 1988
1989: Rising seas to ‘obliterate’ nations by 2000
Source: Associated Press, June 30, 1989
1989: New York City’s West Side Highway underwater by 2019
Source: Salon.com, October 23, 2001
1995 to Present: Climate Model Failure
2000: ‘Children won’t know what snow is.’
Source: The Independent, March 20, 2000
2002: Famine in 10 years
Source: The Guardian, December 23, 2002
2004: Britain to have Siberian climate by 2020
Source: The Guardian, February 21, 2004
2008: Arctic will be ice-free by 2018
Source: Associated Press, June 24, 2008
2008: Al Gore warns of ice-free Arctic by 2013
But… it’s still there:
Source: WattsUpWithThat.com, December 16, 2018
2009: Prince Charles says only 8 years to save the planet
Source: The Independent, July 9, 2009
2009: UK prime minister says 50 days to ‘save the planet from catastrophe’
Source: The Independent: October 20, 2009
2009: Arctic ice-free by 2014
Source: USA Today, December 14, 2009
2013: Arctic ice-free by 2015
Source: The Guardian, July 24, 2013
The paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-02550-9 (open access)
Gas hydrate dissociation off Svalbard induced by isostatic rebound rather than global warming
Abstract
Methane seepage from the upper continental slopes of Western Svalbard has previously been attributed to gas hydrate dissociation induced by anthropogenic warming of ambient bottom waters. Here we show that sediment cores drilled off Prins Karls Foreland contain freshwater from dissociating hydrates. However, our modeling indicates that the observed pore water freshening began around 8 ka BP when the rate of isostatic uplift outpaced eustatic sea-level rise. The resultant local shallowing and lowering of hydrostatic pressure forced gas hydrate dissociation and dissolved chloride depletions consistent with our geochemical analysis. Hence, we propose that hydrate dissociation was triggered by postglacial isostatic rebound rather than anthropogenic warming. Furthermore, we show that methane fluxes from dissociating hydrates were considerably smaller than present methane seepage rates implying that gas hydrates were not a major source of methane to the oceans, but rather acted as a dynamic seal, regulating methane release from deep geological reservoirs.
2013: Arctic ice-free by 2016
Source: The Guardian, December 9, 2013
2014: Only 500 days before ‘climate chaos’
But…
Do NOT comply.
Holy sheet 2ndSG, this just goes to show how much you and I are on the same page. I was going to send you something the other day regarding how if CO2 levels fall much lower then it's game over for life on Earth. These nutbags are building CARBON SEQUESTERS FFS!
I'll say it again, either we are dealing with a Death Cult or these people are terraforming the planet for an alien species. The only other potential logical conclusion is that they know we are at the end of a 12,000 year cycle and are trying to kill everyone off as "humanely" as possible because managing a few hundred million people to continue humanity is going to be a lot easier than dealing with billions.
I'd be interested to hear your thoughts on the above.
BTW I always updoot your posts on r/conspiracy - keep it up. 😎
The same people and the same institutions use the same playbook to push both vaccines and the need to cut CO2.
How is it that some people only see one of the hoaxes?