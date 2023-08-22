2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Just_Henry
Aug 22, 2023

The silver lining in the covid fiasco is that big pharma has been exposed as the snake oil business it is. The awoken are reexamining all pharmaceuticals and asking “what is this shit I’m taking?” Whether it’s statins, hypertensives, cancer drugs when educated people peel back the curtain it is clear to see that the foundational data is sketchy or downright fake which translates into poor efficacy and outcome. We’ve only gotten sicker as big pharma gets stronger☠️

Kiwi
Aug 22, 2023

And our NZ Health Minister, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, stated on national television that Ivermectin is dangerous. How is this not malpractice?

https://rumble.com/v38pcw6-ashley-bloomfield-ivermectin-isnt-safe-and-effective-but-the-pfizer-shot-is.html

