In today’s earlier article…

…a subscriber posted such a germane, heartfelt, and absolutely inspirational comment that it must be shared far and wide:

That joySong7 dared to keep an open mind and take full responsibility for her own health and life all while her oncologist did his damndest to convince her that she was a “terminal case” and sent home to die proves once again just how important the power of dreaming is. joySong7 literally dreamed herself into total health, and, ultimately, into a the purposeful life one could ever hope for of helping others.

I am republishing the initial article that featured our dreamer and hero du jour for your reading pleasure:

SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORY: Sent Home To Die By Oncologist, Now In FULL Remission

In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes an absolutely incredible healing experience.

Ignoring oncologists is perhaps the single best strategy to survive their iatrogenic cancer “treatments,” which is precisely what this patient did, and why they are alive today to write the following:

Yours truly was profoundly touched by this comment, and I asked for some granularity on exactly how joySong7 cured her cancer.

SO AWESOME indeed.

The heavy lifting was clearly done by the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and all of the other components like CBD oil certainly worked synergistically, thus improving the overall efficacy of this repurposed drug approach.

Given that this subscriber subjected themselves to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine,” which we know spontaneously triggers late stage turbo cancer, the fact that joySong7’s cancer aggressively came out of remission comes as little surprise. What we also know is that not only did the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole cure the cancer, but it also attenuated both the spike proteins that are being manufactured by her body indefinitely, as well as suppressed the SV40 promotor sequence that has been deliberately added to these deadly injections.

From the following article we had reviewed the Ivermectin and Fenbendazole mechanisms of action…

As this Substack has been reporting for quite some time now, there is great hope for those that were conned into genetically modifying themselves with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

Read full story

…Ivermectin is a specific inhibitor of the replication of HIV-1, and we know that the gain of function in COVID-19 included HIV insertions in the viral sequence; hence, the VAIDS epidemic we are now witnessing as expressed by the plethora of adverse events such as the turbo cancer phenomenon means that we may extrapolate that Ivermectin will attenuate VAIDS, and cure severe adverse events like turbo cancer, prion-based diseases, etc. […] Incorporating Fenbendazole as a kind of one-two-punch will ensure that if any SV40 negative carcinogenic effects are in any way lingering after the administration of Ivermectin, or if there is cancer present in general, then this compound will break down the cancer cell structure, or “scaffolding,” so to speak. […] By not only causing mitochondrial translocation of p53, but also inhibiting glucose uptake, or starving the cancer cells of their “food” (healthy cells use oxygen for energy, while cancer cells use glucose), Fenbendazole effectively starves these malignant cells, thus stoping these lethal cells dead in their tracks.

From another article, some additional details on the mechanisms of action:

How Fenbendazole Selectively Targets Cancer Cells 1. Microtubule Binding: Knocking Out the Framework of Cancer Cells Imagine a building under construction. The scaffolding represents the microtubules—structures that provide a cell with shape and allow it to divide. Fenbendazole binds to beta-tubulin, a protein essential for assembling the scaffolding. In cancer cells, this causes the scaffolding to collapse, halting construction (cell division) and forcing the site (cancer cell) to shut down. Why Healthy Cells Are Safe:

In normal, healthy cells, the scaffolding doesn’t need constant rebuilding. These cells divide less frequently, so the temporary disruption caused by Fenbendazole doesn’t affect them much. Cancer cells, on the other hand, are like a construction site working overtime—they depend heavily on their scaffolding, making them particularly vulnerable. 2. Disrupting Glycolysis: Starving Cancer Cells of Their Favorite Fuel Cancer cells are like reckless drivers in gas-guzzling cars—they consume enormous amounts of glucose (sugar) for energy through a process called aerobic glycolysis (the Warburg Effect). This inefficient method of energy production allows cancer cells to grow quickly, but makes them highly dependent on sugar. Fenbendazole disrupts this process by: Blocking the fuel pump: It inhibits the GLUT1 transporter , which cancer cells use to absorb glucose.

Messing up the engine: It interferes with enzymes like hexokinase II , which are crucial for turning sugar into energy.

Reducing toxic exhaust: By preventing lactate production, it stops the acidic environment that helps cancer cells thrive. Why Healthy Cells Are Safe:

Healthy cells are like fuel-efficient hybrid cars. They primarily rely on a much more efficient energy system called oxidative phosphorylation, which takes place in the mitochondria. This makes them less dependent on glycolysis and immune to Fenbendazole’s effects on sugar metabolism. 3. Upregulating p53: Activating the Body’s Natural Cancer Defense p53 is often called the "guardian of the genome" because it works like a security system. When a cell becomes damaged or abnormal, p53 steps in, assesses the situation, and decides whether to repair the cell or shut it down permanently. Fenbendazole boosts p53 activity by: Raising the alarm: It stresses cancer cells, signaling p53 to activate.

Blocking interference: It stabilizes p53, allowing it to work effectively.

Triggering self-destruction: By reactivating p53, Fenbendazole helps cancer cells recognize their abnormalities and self-destruct through apoptosis (programmed cell death). Why Healthy Cells Are Safe:

Healthy cells don’t have the same level of stress or damage as cancer cells. When Fenbendazole activates p53 in healthy cells, the system recognizes there’s no real danger and stays on standby. In cancer cells, however, the heightened stress levels trip the alarm, leading to their destruction. (This is particularly important in “vaccine” induced turbo cancer cases, where the spike proteins suppress p53 while the SV40 promotor causes all kinds of ultra-aggressive cancers in a double-whammy of slow kill bioweapon deadliness.) Putting It All Together: Fenbendazole vs. Chemotherapy Let’s imagine a village with both healthy houses and a few dangerous ones that are structurally unsound. Traditional chemotherapy is like a wrecking ball—it demolishes all houses, dangerous or not. Fenbendazole, on the other hand, acts like a targeted demolition crew: It identifies and dismantles the dangerous scaffolding (microtubules) of unstable houses. It cuts off the electricity (glycolysis) that keeps the unsafe houses running. It sends in inspectors (p53) who condemn the unsafe houses and initiate controlled demolitions. The result? Fenbendazole leaves the structurally sound houses intact while taking down the dangerous ones, minimizing collateral damage.

This perfectly explains how joySong7 was able to both cure her cancer as well as attenuate the gene modifying damage from the “vaccine.”

The issue with the “vaccinated” is that since they have been transformed into walking spike protein factories…

…their bodies have been programmed to endogenously produce spike proteins for possibly the rest of their lives; thus, the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure may be required as a lifelong prophylaxis at lower doses, and as a treatment at higher doses:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Make your dreams a reality, especially if you are sick and have just a singular dream to get better.

And to that end please become as healthy as possible by taking full advantage of this MEMORIAL DAY SALE by using code MEMORIAL20 for 20% off on the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (that website is hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SALE ends Sunday, May 24th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MEMORIAL20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X