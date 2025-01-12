As this Substack has been reporting for quite some time now, there is great hope for those that were conned into genetically modifying themselves with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

…and the latest research findings support what this Substack has been theorizing for the last few years regarding the miraculous repurposed compounds Ivermectin and Fenbendazole:

Note that Ivermectin is a specific inhibitor of the replication of HIV-1, and we know that the gain of function in COVID-19 included HIV insertions in the viral sequence; hence, the VAIDS epidemic we are now witnessing as expressed by the plethora of adverse events such as the turbo cancer phenomenon means that we may extrapolate that Ivermectin will attenuate VAIDS, and cure severe adverse events like turbo cancer, prion-based diseases, etc.

Speaking of turbo cancers, we know that these these EUA “vaccines” were deliberately “contaminated” by the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences, with this Substack having previously surmised that Ivermectin will disrupt replication, and thus the associated downstream cancer effects:

The next X post directly pertains to this Substack’s Friday article:

Incorporating Fenbendazole as a kind of one-two-punch will ensure that if any SV40 negative carcinogenic effects are in any way lingering after the administration of Ivermectin, or if there is cancer present in general, then this compound will break down the cancer cell structure, or “scaffolding,” so to speak.

Also, it is vital to appreciate that these Modified mRNA “vaccines” transform the recipients into walking spike protein factories, and we know that BigPharma always knew that the spike protein suppresses the p53 protein, which in turn is what is responsible for the systemic suppression of cancers and tumors; in other words, the spike protein turns off the body’s natural means of defending against cancer.

By not only causing mitochondrial translocation of p53, but also inhibiting glucose uptake, or starving the cancer cells of their “food” (healthy cells use oxygen for energy, while cancer cells use glucose), Fenbendazole effectively starves these malignant cells, thus stoping these lethal cells dead in their tracks.

Putting it all together:

To reverse and attenuate the pernicious pathways of these deadly Modified mRNA therapeutics, as well to treat cancer in general, we now have what amounts to a ‘holy grail’ cure in plain sight.

We know that these synergistic miracle compounds are actually the safest and by far the most effective means of curing a broad range of ailments, no limited to (turbo) cancers:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Today is the final day of Mel’s Lifesaving Weekend Flash Sale, so please use code MEL20 to receive 20% OFF on products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MEL20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends tonight, January 12th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X