10h

What an absolutely beautiful sentiment about how important dreams are when you are walking through the fire! RFK, Jr said, "People have many dreams, but sick people only have one." Thanks to you, my bone marrow cancer is in my rear view mirror and now I can dream again. I joined a humanitarian organization and am building a community center/wellness center/ tech school. I am going to call it "Heaven on Earth". Thanks to you, I can now give back to society to make this world a better place. You never know what ripples in the water your effect in this world has, but I can tell you that yours has been like a tidal wave, giving all these people back their dreams. Thank You from the bottom of my heart!!!!!

9h

Friends always kidded me for having the dream of living in the country and running a ranch. After all, I was a wife and mommy and police officer. We had a large home in the burbs, two cars in the driveway and I still dreamed of escaping. They laughed. Now, the kids are grown and gone…so is the house in the burbs and the cars in the driveway. I retired at 48. They’ve been replaced by 50 acres of land, a small house, a big barn, and two pick up trucks. No more kids at home have been replaced by dogs, cats, chickens, goats, cows and pigs. No electric bill, no water bill, no sewer bill, no noise, no traffic jams (other than cattle sleeping in the road) and property tax of $375 a YEAR! We are living our dream now for almost ten years. Never give up…even when people laugh at you.

