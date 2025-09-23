After yesterday’s disastrous autism press conference…

…let us review just how safe and effective the Nobel prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin really is as compared to over the counter poisons like Tylenol…

Dr. Paul Marik discusses how Ivermectin, aka “horse dewormer,” has not only been vindicated as an effective treatment for COVID, but it is now proving to be an extremely powerful cancer treatment protocol.

From the crowdsourced anecdotal success stories regularly featured here, to articles such as these:

…readers of this Substack appreciate how incredible Ivermectin is for a plethora of conditions. And combining this Nobel prize winning miracle drug with Fenbendazole creates an even more potent anti-cancer, anti-parasitic and anti-viral super therapy:

Exactly how safe is Ivermectin?

There is essentially no possible way to overdose on Ivermectin, and this drug is so safe there is no established level of toxicity.

According to Dr. Lee Merritt, one of the leading Ivermectin experts in the world, cancer may very well be an intracellular parasitic condition.

Doctors around the world are showing that cancer is intracellular parasites. If you look at cancer under a light microscope, it’s essentially indistinguishable from parasite egg sacs. --Dr. Lee Merritt

Which is exactly why during the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” the democidal powers that be wanted so desperately to put the kibosh on Ivermectin. Not only would Ivermectin have prevented all of the COVID murders committed at hospitals, it would have rapidly reduced global cancer trends, which are now exploding.

Instead, BigPharma — an asset of the Intelligence Industrial Complex — was tasked with manufacturing the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on behalf of their DoD and Pentagon patent holders. And after the recent societal rejection of vaccines in general, the last cash cow for BigPharma is cancer “treatment.”

The irony here is that BigPharma and their handlers knew all along that the Modified mRNA “vaccines” would induce turbo cancers, amongst other deadly adverse reactions. And now they are telegraphing their peddling of Modified mRNA cancer “vaccines,” which will only serve to further kill off many more people in yet another deranged repeat of “Trust the $cience” and “$afe and Effective.”

We are in the post truth reality inversion phase of the globalist takeover. They are now losing the reality battle, and they know it. They are attempting to regain trust at their WEF powwows, but that is all clearly backfiring on them.

For example, at this year’s Davos discussion entitled 'Defending Truth,' the WSJ editor-in-chief admitted to her fellow WEF “elites” that the legacy media no longer “own the facts” and no longer “own the news.”

These are the same Mockingbird MSM sociopaths that were ordered to attack and malign Ivermectin, while they were tasked with creating the illusion of a viral “pandemic.”

Fortunately, the only way they can kill you now is if you are still somehow baffled by their bullshit. You would have to be a willing participant in their mass ritual bio-suicide scheme. Mindlessly parroting their Club of Rome-supplied PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam as you get topped off with the latest booster servings are the last ditch efforts that they have to suck you into their dystopian Great Reset hell on earth.

Since their Fabian Society origins, they have over the centuries played a glacial game of attrition. When they prematurely deployed their PSYOP-19 fraud, they were forced to reveal their true hand to the world. Their stated goal is to radically reduce the human population, which coincides with their 2030 Agenda.

Time is running out for them, because more and more people are awaking to their nefarious plans. They realize that they are exposed, which makes them that much more dangerous; they will slash and burn the entire planet to either remain in power, or in their refusal to cede power.

They require a sickly and dying humanity that they can more readily lord over en route to their assisted suicide programs (see Canada’s democidal MAIDS) as meted out by their A.I.-driven X Everything App social credit score systems. And you can rest assured that the next iteration of ChatGPT (version telemedicine A.I.) will be coded to suggest and prescribe anything but the miraculous lifesaving drugs Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

