2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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ASK's avatar
ASK
Jan 20, 2024

Who were the 7 members of Congress that went to Davos? They, and John Kerry and Bill Gates, should all be required to register as Foreign Agents under FARA since they are working on behalf of a foreign entity.

And we should primary them back home.

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Stan's avatar
Stan
Jan 20, 2024Edited

The WEF is the worlds largest criminal and terrorist organization. All of its members must be dealt with as such. Their criminal prosecution is required.

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