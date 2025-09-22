2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Thank you for covering!

Not sure we could've expected anything different from these folks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
bvd9701's avatar
bvd9701
5hEdited

It’s an absolute disgrace. They really think we’re THIS stupid.

So MAHA will flounder, because no one has the guts to shut down Big (p)Harma’s gargantuan profits from hawking childhood jabs chock full of heavy metals that POISON children’s brains ‼️😡🤬

Likely the only way to fix this is to nationalize pharmaceutical companies and shut down production of ALL vaccines for a number of years while extensive longitudinal safety studies are conducted.

Trump refuses to upset his capitalist cronies or Wall Street investors, so the status quo will continue until it’s 1 in 2 children with poisoned brains.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture