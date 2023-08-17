2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Thomas A Braun RPh
Aug 17, 2023

Ivermectin and Vitamin D are both very safe, but they reduce the need for expensive Big Pharma drugs and the new RNA injections so the focus is to discredit them. D has been discredited for years to perpetuate the allopathic medicine model that runs on drugs as the only solution to ill health!

Good Citizen
Aug 17, 2023Edited

step one: ban ivm to make it look like a super drug in the eyes of skeptics and political enemies. get FDA to mock these people to make them more convinced its a wonder drug they absolutely must have for a virus that you've remarketed from "the flu" to "covid"

step two: wait a year or two until everyone who's 100% sure ivm is a wonder drug wants to stock up on it and start dosing it like candy.

step three: change all ivm manufacturing processes in n. america. throw in some hydrogel nano bot activators or maybe something worse.

step four: get the FDA to approve ivm for covid and off label use and have an official press release party to amplify the "Gosh, I knew they were lying about ivm all along" people. (You Are Here)

step five: watch millions race to their GP to demand ivm stockpiles

vitamins are all you need kids. take your vitamins, hormones, and herbs. there's no covid. never was.

