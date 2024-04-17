In this Substack’s ongoing series of repurposed drug success stories come the latest quartet of anecdotal experiences that are truly awe-inspiring.

We know that Ivermectin attenuates the permanent inflammation of “vaccine” induced VAIDS; thus, we may extrapolate that noncontagious autoimmune diseases may also be successfully treated with this wonder drug; to wit:

And curing a lifelong dust allergy is a rather impressive “side effect.”

In this new normal post Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon rollout era we are seeing an exponential rise in “vaccine” induced turbo cancers, which generally come out of “nowhere” and are exceedingly aggressive and advanced right out of the gate.

Readers of this Substack appreciate the power of Ivermectin AND Fenbendazole as a combination therapy:

Multinodular Hashimoto’s is a serious disorder where the thyroid gland has multiple nodules that may eventually lead to thyroid cancer. Treatment of this condition involve dangerous drugs like synthetic thyroid hormones, and oftentimes surgery is required.

That is a staggering reduction in TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) levels in a mere 6 doses of Fenbendazole! And it is especially fascinating that Ivermectin reduced the goiter size. Research has suggested that there may be a connection between Hashimoto’s and the GABAergic system, and according to a study entitled, Activation of rat recombinant α 1 β 2 γ 2S GABA A receptor by the insecticide ivermectin, the researches stated the following:

The large number of different subunits forming GABAergic Cl− channels results in receptors with different kinetic and pharmacological properties depending on the subunit composition (Sieghart, 1995). This could be an explanation for the different modes of action of ivermectin on GABAergic receptors observed in different preparations.

This gives us a possible yet rather speculative insight into how the Ivermectin may have attenuated the goiter size, and it seems to reinforce the thesis that the combination therapy approach may in fact be the most effective protocol for a wide variety of disorders, diseases, and adverse events.

Last but certainly not least is a very common condition that afflicts many millions of people of worldwide; namely, gastrointestinal inflammation and the wide range of symptoms such as acid reflux, ulcers, bloating, etc., and the associated suboptimal quality of life. As an aside, we know that Dr. Fauci’s main Gain of Function (GOF) bioweapon“researcher” Peter Daszak took a coronavirus strain from the gastrointestinal tract of swine and humanized it into COVID-19, so it is of little surprise that those exposed to virus in the wild and/or the “vaccines” are at greater risk of gastrointestinal diseases.

It is almost mind-boggling how quickly Ivermectin and Fenbendazole reverse chronic conditions:

5 days to completely cure a longstanding condition with a miracle drug that has no side effects, and is safer than aspirin.

Is it really any wonder then that the powers that be and their Medical Industrial Complex conspirators do not want anyone having access to these lifesaving miracle drugs?

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

