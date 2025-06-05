In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first story is courtesy of this Substack’s subscriber and covers a tremendous amount of symptoms — all of which were the result of an ongoing Hashimoto’s thyroiditis condition — that were all significantly attenuated and greatly improved from a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole:

You are very welcome Gabriella!

And in terms of memory improvement from Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, we know that these two compounds may not only be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure, but may also very well be the ‘holy grail’ dementia cure in plain sight:

The next success story comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, and it’s a jaw-droppingly powerful one:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE TESTIMONIAL - 87 year old WA man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to bones & spine, has dramatic response, PSA 2093 to 39, shocks Oncologist! STORY: 87 year old WA man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to bones, with bone pain and severely reduced mobility. We started in late March 2025: Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 1000mg/day RESULTS after 2 months: PSA 2093 to 39 From patient: April 4: "My father got his bloodwork done and the good news is his testosterone & PSA is way down. He says the pain in his legs is a lot better as well. Things are looking up!" April 13: "His PSA was 2093, now it is 83 on 4/1/25. He didn’t use his walker or cane when I took him for his healthy IVs. Just a little bit of pain in his legs, but much better." April 18: "My father’s numbers are getting better so all is well. Just did more bloodwork on Thursday, April 17th and his PSA went from 85 down to 39." May 21: "the good news is, the soon to be fired oncologist, was very surprised on how well my father is doing. He told my father whatever he was doing to keep doing it. He was VERY impressed." "Last time he went to see the doctor he was using his walker and now he isn’t using his cane or walker!! So, my father is doing better thanks to you and my father’s diligent efforts in following the protocol." I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. We are being attacked because too many cancer patients are now benefiting from Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, without paying Big Pharma $100,000s. Many attacks on Ivermectin are now coming from the "Health Freedom Movement", with the most recent hit piece on Ivermectin in Cancer written by Midwestern Doctor [2SG: while Midwestern Doctor does provide good research from time to time, he is also guilty of sheer quackery, peddling utter nonsense like ‘structured water,’ and many other questionable flights of unscientific fancy]. I'm preparing a big article on how Ivermectin use in Cancer is such a threat, even well known Health Freedom Movement players are now being co-opted as Big Pharma assets so squash the use of repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole [2SG: there is no need to use Mebendazole over Fenbendazole since both are identical compounds save for one molecule that was removed by BigPharma in order to charge far more money]. Anyone attacking repurposed drugs right now is attacking Stage 4 Cancer patients. It's sick. They want Cancer patients dependent on expensive Cancer Drugs that are in the pipeline. President Trump recently said Big Pharma is more powerful than the US Congress, US Senate and US Supreme Court. Be careful out there. They'll do anything to stop this. Source

And the most synergistic ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease cure may very well be the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE starts now!

Please use code CURE20 for 20% off on the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, June 8th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CURE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X