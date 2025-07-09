The following article was originally published on December 14th, 2023, and has been recently cited as source material for an upcoming series of case studies that will be published in the coming weeks.

In this Substack’s ongoing series of repurposed drug cures we have three new important anecdotal success stories to review.

The first comment is an update that comes courtesy of a subscriber who had previously shared about the healing powers of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole:

We know that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may work as a dementia and Alzheimer’s prophylaxis, as well as viable treatment; to wit:

Our second comment perfectly jibes with all of the turbo cancer research that this Substack has been writing about of late:

We know that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are a potent combination therapy against VAIDS-induced turbo cancers; to wit:

And our final comment is especially interesting given that this Substack has not previously focused on gastrointestinal conditions, which may also be treatable with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole:

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a very difficult condition to treat successfully. It is a chronic inflammatory condition of the digestive tract. It can lead to ulcers and Crohn's disease, which typically involves diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss. IBD also leads to cancer. Doctors are generally unable to cure this disease, and merely manage it with a variety of rather ineffective drugs and dietary changes.

But what if Ivermectin could easily cure IBD? Let us review the aforementioned response citing four germane research studies, starting with the first entitled, Anti-inflammatory Effects of Ivermectin in the Treatment of Acetic Acid-Induced Colitis in Rats: Involvement of GABA B Receptors.

In a controlled experimental study, we enrolled 78 male Wistar rats (13 groups; 6 rats/group). After colitis induction using acetic acid (4%), IVM, baclofen (a standard GABA B agonist) or the combination of both agents was delivered to rats orally (by gavage), with the same dosage continued for 5 days. The control group received the vehicle, and prednisolone (a standard anti-inflammatory agent) was administered in a separate group as the positive control. Colon samples were collected on the sixth day for histopathological evaluations and measurement of myeloperoxidase (MPO) activity, TNF-α levels, and p-NF-ĸB p65, COX-2 and iNOS expression levels.

So what benefits did IVM (Ivermectin) confer for induced colitis?

IVM exerted promising anti-inflammatory effects in treating acetic acid-induced colitis in rats. Its synergistic effect with baclofen also signified the possible involvement of GABA B receptors in this process.

While the colon is not exactly the same as the stomach lining, we may infer that the underlying inflammatory condition of IBD would respond identically.

The second link I posted is entitled, Ivermectin administration is associated with lower gastrointestinal complications and greater ventilator-free days in ventilated patients with COVID-19: A propensity score analysis, and here we have a similar conclusion:

Ivermectin improved gastrointestinal complications and the number of ventilator-free days in severe COVID-19 patients undergoing mechanical ventilation. Prevention of gastrointestinal symptoms by SARS-Cov-2 might be associated with COVID-19 outcome.

What is curious is that we now know that Ralph Baric started with a COVID variant that was exclusively found in the gastrointestinal tract of swine, then gain of functioned (GOF) it to infect human heart and lung tissue. So it is of little surprise then that in a kind of full circle symptom loop, both the C-19 virus and associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” could induce adverse events in the gastrointestinal tracts of humans.

The third link is entitled, Ivermectin has New Application in Inhibiting Colorectal Cancer Cell Growth, and this study ties in the end results of many GI diseases which in many cases ultimately culminate in cancer diagnoses.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer worldwide and still lacks effective therapy. Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, has been shown to possess anti-inflammation, anti-virus, and antitumor properties. However, whether ivermectin affects CRC is still unclear. The objective of this study was to evaluate the influence of ivermectin on CRC using CRC cell lines SW480 and SW1116. […] Overall, ivermectin suppressed cell proliferation by promoting ROS-mediated mitochondrial apoptosis pathway and inducing S phase arrest in CRC cells, suggesting that ivermectin might be a new potential anticancer drug therapy for human colorectal cancer and other cancers.

FIGURE 10 . Ivermectin resulted in S-phase cell cycle arrest in a dose-dependent manner in colorectal cancer cells. (A) Different concentrations of ivermectin (0, 2.5, 5, 10, and 20 μM) were applied to SW480 and SW1116 cells for 12 h; flow cytometry was used to detect cell cycle changes. Representative cell cycle histograms were shown in (A) , and analysis of periodic distribution statistical results was shown in (B) and (C) . IVM, ivermectin .

FIGURE 11 . Diagram of the mechanism of ivermectin inhibiting the proliferation of colorectal cancer cells.

And the end result of treating CRC with Ivermectin should not in the least surprise longstanding readers of this Substack:

In conclusion, we have demonstrated that ivermectin may regulate the expression of crucial molecules Caspase-3, Bax, Bcl-2, PARP, and Cleaved-PARP in the apoptosis pathway by increasing ROS production and inhibiting the cell cycle in the S phase to inhibit colorectal cancer cells (Figure 11). Therefore, current results indicate that ivermectin might be a new potential anticancer drug for treating human colorectal cancer and other cancers.

Is it any wonder then that the Medical Industrial Complex along with the Intelligence Industrial Complex went so hard after Ivermectin? Not only would the murderous “pandemic” hospital protocols have been much harder to implement, but the entire cancer treatment industry would have imploded as cancer rates would have plummeted. Instead, the sick irony is that the DEATHVAX™ is now directly responsible for the turbo cancer epidemic, and the associated surge in oncology treatment expenditures.

Which is precisely why they do not want you to know about what may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure, as well as a general treatment for gastrointestinal conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, (GOF) viruses, infections, and a broad range of gene altering “vaccine” adverse events:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They do not want you to cure yourselves.

They want you genetically modified, sickly, and easy to control.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

