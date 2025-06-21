This Substack has been inundated with emails and comments asking about the following…

…with yours truly replying to every single person with the limited information I was in possession of at the time.

This Substack has been partners with this amazing Company for over 4 years now, and I suggested to the owner that he compose a brief explanation of what is really happening so that some of the confusion could be cleared up.

The Company owner just got back to this Substack with the following message as part of a mass email blast to his customer base — this is the screen capture of that email:

Just to add some additional context, a most troubling investigator’s report was shared with this Substack which revealed some pertinent background information on this husband and wife duo that exposed a broader pattern of behavior where they sought to appropriate the work, resources, and property of others for personal benefit such as:

they have been unemployed for over 15 years

they have defrauded no less than five “investors” in their various schemes

they stole from several of their relatives, including the theft of a relative’s business website

they were expelled from the last two companies they worked at for stealing

they were evicted from the last three homes they lived in for nonpayment and squatting

Etc. & etc.

For anyone that was swindled by this malicious Virex email campaign and purchased counterfeit product, please do NOT use the products that were shipped to you. And please call your financial institution and file a chargeback for fraudulent product.

(Please know that products purchased from this counterfeit website starting yesterday are fake, but that all of your other previous orders were as advertised and are 100% legit. Additionally, all of your payments were always handed by a fully encrypted 3rd party payment processor, and all of your private information remains 100% safe.)

Also, Mike Adams aka “The Health Ranger,” who happens to be a legend in the alternative health space, as well as a purveyor of the finest health products, award-winning investigative journalist, internet activist, tech entrepreneur, and science lab director, is aware of these developments and continues to promote RESOLVX HEALTH…

…and there are many other affiliates, doctors, religious institutions and various organizations that only work with RESOLVX HEALTH because they fully trust this Company, and know that all of their products are of the highest quality.

This should clear up much of the confusion, and put everyone’s minds at ease knowing that RESOLVX HEALTH is the company that you have been supporting all of these years.

Not to be outdone by these two grifters operating a stolen website, please take advantage of this unusual situation by using code REAL30 for 30% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This BIGGEST FLASH SALE ends Sunday, June 22nd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL30 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Do NOT comply.

