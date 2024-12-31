The inane “pandemic” fear-mongering is ramping up, and now the various junk science apparatchiks have been activated to sound the alarms not just over essentially nonexistent human cases…

…while reactivating the usual demented and mendacious “experts” from Peter Hotez to Lena Wen to the murderous scarf lady Dr. Deborah Birx who all have egregious conflicts of interest in plain sight…

…the intensification of this mass fear programming is upon us, with the likes of Armata Pharmaceuticals not just positioning itself to further poison humanity with their “therapeutics,” but, also, all of the animals from pets to even zoo animals.

Which brings us to the next phase of the PSYOP-BIRD-FLU rollout; namely, endangered animals locked up in zoos:

Note that this article was published by the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE desk over at the Guardian, because that is their final psyop to end all other psyops, or so they hope.

Dozens of rare animals including tigers, lions, and cheetahs are dying as bird flu infiltrates zoos, with potentially “grave implications” for endangered species, researchers have warned.

Dying, but not actually dead, because all carbon based lifeforms are dying as soon as they are born.

And the proposed solutions are the same genetic modifications of all carbon based lifeforms with their slow kill bioweapons and various other deadly, wholly unnecessary “therapeutics,” and the all-encompassing “biosecurity” ruse:

We need to consider how to manage this situation, either through enhancing zoo biosecurity or by vaccinating zoo animals.

Of course, the further destruction of the food supply is one of the primary objectives of this Great Reset 2030 Agenda:

The spread continues in dairy farms, especially in California – the US’s top-producing dairy state – where nearly half of the state’s 1,300 farms have now been affected, and two farm workers tested positive this month. Two indoor cats are suspected to have died in Los Angeles after drinking infected raw milk.

The sheer horror: two U.S. farm workers out of approximately 2.9 million agricultural workers have tested “positive” with fraudulent PCR tests set well over 30 cycles that are 100% incapable of testing for viruses or much of anything else, and two indoor cats out of well over 60 million felines are suspected of dying from untested “infected” raw milk (they always villainize the healthiest foods); in other words, immediately cull all of the farm animals (so that bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meats can only ever be the rations that the genetically modified slaves will be offered as a function of their X Everything App social credit score), “vaccinate” all of the zoo animals and humans alike while forcing another round of draconian lockdowns ahead of Trump’s second inauguration.

The good news is that more and more people are calling out these blatant bio-hoaxes, and the UN’s eugenics agency the WHO finally had their criminal “pandemic treaty” completely thwarted.

May the mass arrests of these technocratic bioterror agents and their various government and corporate partners-in-crime commence in 2025!

And in 2025 perhaps the single most important action we can all take is to become as healthy and as hard to kill as possible:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

