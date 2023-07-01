This Substack previously covered the recent “malaria” outbreaks in Texas and Florida:

The CIA’s Mockingbird MSM was quick to “fact check” away the painfully obvious, just like they did with the PSYOP-19 lab leak theory:

Nothing to see here.

And the fact that one of the Pentagon’s BigPharma eugenics nodes is developing yet another slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™ is simply yet another conspiracy fact “coincidence,” because, after all, the “fact checkers” told you so:

Florida’s Department of Health issued the following advisory:

In Florida, Malaria is transmitted through infected Anopheles mosquitoes. The cause of malaria in these cases has been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species. Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Individuals in this area with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache should seek immediate medical attention.

Effective treatment is readily available, and yet more “vaccines” are needed ASAP.

In the meantime, don’t forget to drain and cover Bill Gates’ GMO frankenmosquitos:

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Cover your skin with clothing and use mosquito repellent.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out.

It wouldn’t be another GMO “emergency” without the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) chiming in:

Identification of locally acquired malaria cases (P. vivax) in two U.S. states (Florida [4] and Texas [1]) within the last 2 months, Concern for a potential rise in imported malaria cases associated with increased international travel in summer 2023, and Need to plan for rapid access to IV artesunate, which is the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States. Need to plan for rapid access to IV artesunate, which is the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States.

“Imported” by one of the players responsible for PSYOP-19 himself? Or would that be genetically engineered and deliberately released?

It is extremely ironic that the drug to treat malaria artesunate is derived from the anti-parasitic wormwood plant, Artemisia. And the greater irony is that Artemisia as a natural supplement showed immense promise as both prophylaxis and early treatment for PSYOP-19.

It would now be especially advisable to take Ivermectin ahead of continued frankenmosquito releases as well as the upcoming followup “pandemic.” It would also be worth considering Fenbendazole to treat the spike protein damage from both the virus and especially the deadly slow kill bioweapon injections. Ivermectin and Fenbendazole as a combination therapy may be even more profound for your overall health and wellbeing given what the One World Government and its psychotic apparatchiks like Gates have only really just begun their Great Reset global depopulation program.

Do NOT comply.

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