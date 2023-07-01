2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Rick (from Texas)'s avatar
Rick (from Texas)
Jul 1, 2023

funny, it sure seems like every time there is a problem arising somewhere in the world it only takes a minute or two to find a Bill Gates connection 🤔🤷‍♂️

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
Jul 1, 2023

Don’t leave HCQ off the menu. Sunday Sunday as it is known on the African continent, preventing and treating malaria since 1955.

Also, side note, according to AAFP the US sees an average of 2000 cases of malaria per year.

https://www.aafp.org/pubs/afp/issues/2022/0900/malaria.html

So yeah, one does have to wonder why the media is making such a big deal about 5 cases. New psyop incoming would be a good bet.

Tinfoil hat firmly tied on my head.

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