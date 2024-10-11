Ever since its inception, this Substack has been diligently exposing the deadly vaccine scam; to wit:

Which brings us to an incredibly important series of charts that used the CDC’s own data to once again irrefutably prove what a deadly iatrogenic (depopulation) program the entire vaccine schedule really is:

Records through a FOIA provided by the CDC:

I cannot make it clear enough how important this is. And how important it is that the American people SEE THIS. For a very long time, many Americans were under the impression that the CDC would not do a Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated study on the health outcomes of our children. But, They actually did, back in 1999. Why didn’t we know? Because the results were so d@mning against va((ines, that they deliberately hid it from the public. But thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Children's Health Defense, they were able to obtain the records through a FOIA request several years ago. So here it is: A Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated Study done by yours truly, the CDC.. Source

The Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) was sitting on their data, knowing full well that they were engaged in crimes against humanity and a kind of “peaceful ‘vaccine’ culling” on behalf of their handlers:

They always knew the PSYOP-19 scamdemic would look worse using the injurious flu vaccine fraud, and why are the Pentagon and DoD the C19 “vaccine” patent holders (hint: slow kill bioweapon)?

Just to reiterate, this is data that the CDC was forced to produce; anyone privy to the above that is still considering vaccination for themselves and/or their children is truly a useful idiot partaking in a mass ritual bio-suicide.

Some additional historical context:

The vast majority, nearly 100%, of improvements in deaths from all infectious diseases – measles, whooping cough, scarlet fever, typhoid, paratyphoid, tuberculosis, flu/pneumonia, etc. – happened before the use of any vaccine or antibiotics or without any vaccine at all. The @CDCgov, @NHSuk, etc., have this data that shows this, yet they don’t share it with the public. Why? Source

Bonus charts:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

