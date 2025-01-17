Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the spike protein damage that is induced by the slow kill bioweapon injections and the plethora of VAIDS symptoms like the turbo cancer emergency epidemic, prion-based diseases, and so on and so forth.

Since the rollout of the scamdemic, ivermectin was savaged by the quisling MSM, BigPharma, the various illegitimate Federal government agencies and their CDC, CIA, NIH, NIAID, UN, WHO, CFR, WEF, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofit” foundations, et al. partners-in-crime.

The scientific community performed fraudulent “Trust the Science” studies, and their coconspirator “peer reviewed” journals hurriedly published them in a coordinated effort to discredit this Nobel Prize winning miracle compound.

These Crimes Against Humanity were perpetrated in order to push through the EUA “experimental” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™ that BigPharma pretended to manufacture in no time, and without any legitimate human trials on behalf of their DoD, Pentagon, CIA, NIH, and NIAID handlers and patent holders.

But the real studies all irrefutably showed that ivermectin was, unlike the “vaccines,” actually exceptionally safe and exceedingly effective at treating PSYOP-19.

Click the image to link to 203 ivermectin COVID-19 studies.

The wholly captured and criminal FDA, the very same FDA that attempted to seal Pfizer’s corrupt research for 75 years, was shilling hard against the Nobel Prize winning “horse paste” medicine; to wit:

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Elon Musk is still blocking Tweets on Substack — click the image to link to the FDA’s deceitful Tweet.

Said criminally captured FDA was forced to backtrack on their iatrogenic fraud:

And in case anyone still for whatever reason believes that the FDA’s job is to protect We the People as they mendaciously and laughably claim, then the following inconvenient infographic should dispel any remaining doubt that this illegitimate agency’s sole purpose is to protect the hand that feeds it; namely, BigPharma:

But we digress…

Thankfully, you can now purchase this wonder drug for your horse, cat, dog, cattle, sheep, and even pet swine. And you don’t even need a prescription.

PetMectin is human-grade pure ivermectin. It comes in the standard 12mg tablet. It is significantly less expensive than all other ivermectin tablets and capsules currently on the market. You get 50 tablets for $69.95, plus shipping.

But it gets even better.

Take advantage of this WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code FREEDOM20 to receive 20% OFF lifesaving products like not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, but, also, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FREEDOM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, January 19th (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X