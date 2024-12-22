This is an important update to the VAIDS-induced never-ending adverse events of the genetically modified humans…

…with the latest (turbo) cancer data looking increasingly grim in terms of excess:

Mortality (UCoD) = 9.0% (Novel CAGR = 2%)

Colon Cancer MCoD Incidence = 15.2%

Bile Duct Cancer MCoD Incidence = 23.0%

Cancer Treatment Costs ($-Constant) = 21.2% Source

How about insurance and litigation claims, or that which can’t be fudged by the pathological liars working in government?

Note that cancer diagnoses across younger ages can only be explained away by the uptake in the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” which suppress the p53 protein by turning their recipients into walking spike protein factories, and by the deliberate “contamination” of the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotors. There is no other possible explanation for demographics that historically do not come down with cancers.

In other words, we are in the midst of a global “vaccine” depopulation program, and turbo cancers will only continue to trend upwards until sufficient swaths of society are peacefully culled.

Legacy cancer “treatments” as per the real dollar trend in excess cancer treatment chart will continue to be the sole remaining cash cow for BigPharma, which is especially criminally ironic given that they are directly responsible for this mass poisoning; and the fact that said legacy “treatments” are fraudulent and deadly only compounds said criminal irony.

But there is hope for the “vaccinated” and unvaccinated alike in what may very well be the holy grail cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please take advantage of the WEEKEND SALE by using code SWEET20 to receive 20% OFF on lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SWEET20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends tonight, December 22nd (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline