What happens when a lifelong real estate developer who also happens to be President of the United States shows up to confront the Federal Reserve chairman at his central planning politburo job site during a multi-year and multi-billion dollar renovation?

Yesterday the world got to witness Fed chair Jerome Powell, the “expert” in conjuring fiat out of thin air on behalf of his bankster handlers, squirm and twitch and fib when President Trump questioned him about his spiraling budget.

Of course, this profligate revamping is being paid for not from said orgy of money printing that has been radically eroding We the People’s purchasing power ever since 1913, but from theft via “income” taxation.

What is especially troubling is that the monetary policy “expert” has no clue what the actual costs of this unconscionable project are actually costing taxpayers, just like he has no clue about the economy, interest rates, or much of anything else other than enriching the owners of the Fed, and their partners-in-crime.

So it came as little surprise yesterday when Trump, who has been increasingly vocal that the Fed must immediately lower interest rates, whipped out a piece of paper with line items that exposed the actual costs so far ($3.1b vs. $2.7b), to which Powell proceeded to squirm in sheer hatred for all to see:

No executive branch officer should even harbor—much less display—severe contempt for any POTUS And yet … Jay Powell clearly does The Fed is an unwieldy beast—one whose structure guarantees a state of enmity between the Fed chair and POTUS—and shouldn’t exist 🚨End the Fed!🚨 Source

But the visit got even better:

🚨 LMAO! A reporter just asked Trump at the Federal Reserve: "As a real estate developer, what would you do with the project manager with the over budget?" TRUMP: "I'D FIRE HIM!" Powell looks SUPER uncomfortable 🤣 Source

After Powell blinked hard in great unease, Trump went on to say about the renovation:

In many ways, it’s too bad it ever started.

And here is E.G. Griffin, author of perhaps the single most important book on the Fed entitled The Creature from Jekyll Island, discussing the Federal Reserve Scam System:

Trump knows full well that the wholly illegitimate Federal government is a rapidly metastasizing cancer…

…that must be reigned in at once, and shrunk down by at very least 80%.

Federal government layoffs have been proceeding thanks to Trump, but the rate of firings needs to be ramped up much more.

Trump, who in his office proudly displays a bust of Andrew Jackson, the staunchest Presidential opponent of central banking, knows full well that the Fed must be abolished at once…

And finally, Trump knows full well that all of this central planning thievery is in large part made possible courtesy of the criminal IRS…

The only way out of this destruction of We the People’s generational wealth and financial freedom is to end both the Fed and the IRS.

Trump knows this, but will he do what is right for America?

And how’s that Fort Knox audit going?

Do NOT comply.

