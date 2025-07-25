2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GreyCat's avatar
GreyCat
4h

The “Federal Reserve” (about as ‘federal’ as FedEx) gets a $3.1B office reno, paid for by WE THE PEOPLE, replete with rooftop gardens, marble elevators, etc., etc. Meanwhile, WE THE PEOPLE can barely make ends meet in our own homes! So tired of these mobsters stealing from us and then showing off their ill-gotten gains with complete impunity. Thank you once again, 2SG, for shedding light on all these criminals! Hopefully, someday, you will run out of material to write about, but I don’t think you’ll be putting your pen down anytime soon…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Starseed Patriot's avatar
Starseed Patriot
5h

Great article! THANKQ!!!🥰🙏🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture