Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) are going after the privately owned central bank that is responsible for many of the economic devastations plaguing America by auditing this criminal enterprise and then liquidating what’s left of its “assets” into the Treasury.

This act will repeal the illegitimate Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and restore Congress’s power to regulate currency as per Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution:

The Congress shall have the power to . . . To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures; To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States;

Basically, the Fed has been counterfeiting money since its inception on behalf of its owners, and as such this central planning politburo has been stealing from We the People and harming America for far too long.

Rep. Massie said in a statement Wednesday:

Americans have suffered under crippling inflation, and the Federal Reserve is to blame. […] During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending. By monetizing the debt, the Federal Reserve devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused high inflation.

One of the critical components of PSYOP-19 was to allow for the Fed to completely go rogue due to the mass fear of a global scamdemic without any oversight whatsoever under the cover of “independence,” which by law it does not have; this allowed for the printing of profligate amounts of fiat for its owners and their various partners-in-crime.

By now readers of this Substack appreciate the ruinous Cantillon effect, whereby those closest to the money printer benefit the most, while most everyone else is made to suffer by these central bank policies manipulations as their dollars — backed by nothing more than ever increasing debt — lose value by the millisecond.

Sen. Mike Lee also added:

The Federal Reserve has not only failed to achieve its mandate, it has become an economic manipulator, directly contributing to the financial instability many Americans face today.

The Fed has not become an economic manipulator, it was always by design an economic manipulator.

Controlling interest rates (i.e. the price of money) distorts the free market, and these rate scams function to game the entire economy in favor or the Fed’s owners and their associates.

With Trump recently floating the idea of replacing the IRS, which is the Fed’s main co-conspirator in socially engineering Americans into easily controllable tax slaves, with the ERS…

…and rumblings of an upcoming audit of the gold at Fort Knox, the possibility of returning to truly open and free markets without being harassed and stolen from by lawless agencies and entities may finally become a reality once again.

And Mike Lee has also been working hard to put an end to this monetary abomination:

Some additional historical context:

Rep Thomas Massie Officially Reintroduced bill ‘End The Fed’ TODAY ‌Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, HR 8421 ‌ US History You Were NEVER Told: ‌ The Federal Reserve passed when most of Congress was “Out on holiday” ‌ American’s banded together to reject The Federal Reserve. Bankers & the media lied to the people & included clauses limiting congress powers after they passed central banking legislation. It was passed when most of congress was “out on holiday” ‌ “People knew what central banks were and understood them very well. ‌ Everywhere a central bank went, there'll be wealth inequality, wild swings between economic booms and busts, and after each bust, those at the top of society mysteriously came out richer while everyone else got poorer. Europe was the running example of this at the time. The Federal Reserve was originally drafted as the Aldridge Bill, but when it came into Congress they recognized Senator Aldridge's name and smelt a rat. ‌ The bankers needed better cover. They decided to send two millionaire friends to carry the bill to quell the suspicions renamed at the Federal Reserve Act. ‌ Next, in a textbook lesson of deceit, the bankers set out to fool the American people through disinformation. In the newspapers of the day, the bankers screened and protested against a new Federal Reserve bill. It would ruin the banks, they exclaimed. The average person read the protesting articles of the bankers and thought to themselves, if the bankers hate it, it must be good and then they ended up unknowingly supporting a Trojan horse. ‌ The bankers also fooled Congress by putting clauses in the bill that limited their power once the bill was passed. A doublehead fake of the public and Congress was all it took. ‌ The bill was passed on December 23rd 1913 while most of Congress was out on holiday and with that a small group had complete monopoly over the issuing and creation of American money.” Rep Thomas Massie says “Americans would be better off if the Federal Reserve did not exist. The Fed devalues our currency by monetizing the debt, causing inflation.” Source

By putting a stop to both the IRS and the Fed, the Intelligence Industrial Complex will lose a significant portion of their slush fund monies, and malfeasant agencies responsible for coups d'état, international fraud, global meddling, etc. like USAID, which are nothing more than the CIA’s black ops money laundering nodes and bribery engines to their various assets, could never operate effectively, or at all.

In other words:

Do NOT comply.

