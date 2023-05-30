This Substack had previously traced the origins of the CIA to the NAZI SS and OSS, and how the Intelligence Industrial Complex created the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” and associated DEATHVAX™.

The CIA’s behavioral psychologists along with their partners-in-crime at the Pentagon, DoD, WHO, WEF, UN, CFR, Gates’ “nonprofits”, et al. manufactured consent through their mass induced fear program which cleverly leveraged “Trust the Science,” more at junk science.

Once the globalists realized maximum DEATHVAX™ uptake, they had to pivot to the next phases of their Great Reset program. To that end they simply deployed a war in PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION which they had been seeding for decades; in fact, they were positioning NATO to continuously further betray longstanding agreements with Russia by expanding right up to her borders. Then in 2014 the CIA orchestrated their Ukraine coup, which guaranteed that all of their pieces were in place for yet another convenient war when the time was most expedient.

A recent poll perfectly exposes the above points by tracking how respondents in the Scientism cult have been brainwashed by the State to mindlessly support the propaganda of the day versus those that have their critical thinking skills still intact; to wit:

We could easily infer that support for things like LGBTQIAP+, PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, etc. would also as per above correlate perfectly amongst the “vaccinated” versus the unvaccinated.

The very same way the CIA was created with top NAZIS also happened to be how NATO was formed, with the identical fascist culture that to this very day informs their respective raison d'êtres:

All of these NAZI/Technocommunist agencies and organizations which are nothing more than One World Government nodes deployed to slowly erode the last vestiges of privacy and freedom from humanity. Now that their operations are accelerating and the technology is mature enough, they are gearing up for their CBDC consolidation scam, which of course will port directly into their AI-driven X Everything App social credit score system.

There are no coincidences, with ESG functioning as the corporate compliance side of the forthcoming CBDC control grid power grab:

ESG Anti-Human Scam: "Force Behaviors" 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · May 30, 2023 Larry Fink is a criminal bankster that runs BlackRock. His corporation is partners-in-crime with the UN, WEF, CFR, WHO, CIA, DoD, Pentagon, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofits”, et al. BlackRock is also “advising” the illicit private central Federal Reserve bank with the buying and selling of bonds and securities that it owns itself; in other words, the… Read full story

When Larry Fink invokes “forced behaviors” he is also referring to the CIA’s et al. behavioral psychology programs that nudge feeble and fearful minds into complying with whichever One World Government psyops are being deployed (e.g. the forthcoming PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON, PSYOP-23, and PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH.)

The CBDC along with PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE constitutes the final phases of their 4th Industrial Revolution, where you will own nothing, especially not your own life, and you will be behaviorally forced into being a “happy” genetically modified posthuman slave:

They are no coincidences.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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