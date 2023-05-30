2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Kittykat's avatar
Kittykat
May 30, 2023

Everything we post on Twitter and other social media profiles and posts are saved into our permanent files to be connected to our digital ID/CBDC prison system. Privacy is a luxury of the oligarchs of governments and their unaccountable international organizations. They feed on our taxes and make the rules to suit themselves. In other words a global extortion racket. A system of digital slavery. Welcome to the future. The future is now.

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ProfesSword Paradox
May 31, 2023

Good one, and Stephan Bandera wasn’t even on the big list, of course he is still lauded by Ukrainians today… Lee Strannahan has been mentioning him for years

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