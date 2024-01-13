2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Jan 14, 2024

"Do No Evil" used to be Google's -- more at the Intelligence Industrial Complex's -- slogan, which was just more of that reality inversion.

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Agent 1-4-9
Jan 13, 2024

I also read somewhere that major insurers are changing their terms to refuse payments on damage or injuries due to war, declared or undeclared, civil unrest, etc. Something is coming.

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