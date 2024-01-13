This Substack had previously warned about PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON, which was and continues to be a kind of ongoing tabletop exercise for a possible takedown of the internet:

The real criminals of course are Klaus Schwab and his fellow technocommunist coconspirators, and they are once again projecting and telegraphing another one of their upcoming global crimes exactly as they did with Event 201; in other words, Cyber Polygon is to the internet as Event 201 was for all things “pandemic.”

And now the Intelligence Industrial Complex’s major asset in Google is playing its part in aiding and abetting in yet another WEF/UN engineered global “emergency:”

Video from the above X post:

Google’s “Sensitive Event” could be one of Cyber Polygon’s crucial moving parts during the Ides of March, especially ahead of another attempt at stealing the presidential elections later this year.

We know that Google was election meddling along with all of the other social media platforms that were also controlled by the DoD, Pentagon, CIA, FBI, et al.

Google can easily cancel gmail accounts, shut down advertising, etc. & etc. and cause tremendous economic and social upheaval, all while PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON concurrently pulls the plug on the entire world wide web, which would in turn provide perfect cover for their hell on earth Great Reset and 2030 Agenda dystopia.

Google’s “Sensitive Event” ToS seeding:

Except readers of this Substack have foreseen all of these possible “events” that Google is warning of, and know full well what may be coming down the pike.

Because in an election year that looks to be impossible to steal this time around — or at least that narrative serves as compelling politrix Kabuki theater — the democidal globalist maniacs would have little to lose by setting off all kinds of PSYOPS, from another “global public health crisis” to turning off the internet to taking down the power grid to activating the next market crash to starting WW3.

They are playing for keeps.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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