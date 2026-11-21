Today’s article will serve as the ultimate harrowing visual representation of exactly what the entire childhood vaccination program truly is, and while not all infants succumb to SIDS, autism or an adverse event as extreme as the following clip will show, every single child that is exposed to these depopulation injections is profoundly damaged for the rest of their lives.

4 days before vaccination and 4 days after… Source

Absolutely heartbreaking.

And while yesterday’s article established that all vaccines are unsafe and ineffective…

…it is perhaps the childhood vaccine schedule that is most horrific…

…additional context…

…with the various statist ideologies socially engineering the already mentally ill parents as well as large swaths of the increasingly disenfranchised demographics alike….

What is especially infuriating is that the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are still being foisted on infants that have an infection fatality rate (IFR) of zero; to wit:

This is intentional infanticide in the broader accelerating democide program.

And the very same nation that is being destroyed from within by replacement migration is also having its population poisoned and permanently harmed by the Medical-Industrial Complex and their BigPharma partners-in-crime; to wit:

And infants are for the first time ever succumbing to premature Alzheimer’s and turbo cancers…

…with SIDS just like SADS nothing more than coverup terms for the painfully obvious culprits…

…and the following article from several years ago going into greater detail on the broad range of adverse events for vaccines that have absolutely no measurable benefits and only cause grave harm:

Needlessly heartrending and maddening.

Do NOT comply.

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