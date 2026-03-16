2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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LabMom's avatar
LabMom
12hEdited

I learn so much from each of your posts, thank you!

I try to share all I learn but still so many have not and will never wake up.

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Vivian's avatar
Vivian
9h

Wow that is a huge and comprehensive study! Just add in toxic "food" and voila Alzheimer's and dementia skyrocket. Great information and great protocol. Thank you.

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