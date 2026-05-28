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shibumi's avatar
shibumi
1h

Great article.

The other person who knows about this is Dr. Judy Miskovits.

https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy

She worked with Fauci. She knows he is a monster. She mentioned Ft. Detrick and Chapel Hill in regards to the COVID vaxx in either '20 or '21. She has spoken many times about SV40.

I guess the next question is... for the unvaxxe who get cancer from the SV40 polio vaxx, what is their recourse in terms of treatment?

Finally... here's some info on turning the blue light off on your monitor:

https://boncharge.com/blogs/news/how-to-turn-off-blue-light-on-computer

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Shirley D Evans's avatar
Shirley D Evans
1h

This has my brain 😵‍💫. I had the one time J&J . It doesn’t seem to be connected to the others. At least I hardly see it even mentioned. Am I right or wrong?

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