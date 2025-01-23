The wholly captured and criminal FDA attempted to seal for 75 years the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” safety reports of their BigPharma partner-in-crime Pfizer, but thanks to a team of intrepid medical freedom fighters we now have the data, and it proves without a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of an ongoing global eugenics democide program.

But it is far worse than even this latest safety report release, because not only did Pfizer et al. know that their DEATHVAX™ offerings would cause severe adverse events (SAE), they also deliberately added the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences and pretended that it was a “contamination” issue…

…now we have this latest safety signal data which is beyond damning, and further proves that Pfizer was not only covering up the extreme SAE harms of their utterly ineffective gene altering poison “vaccines,” but that the whole PSYOP-19 scam was always a carefully orchestrated depopulation scheme.

by Jessica Rose

First off, thank you to Aaron Siri and Elizabeth Brehm and ICAN for all of their diligence in fighting to get this data to all of us.

BREAKING: ICAN Acquires Critical FDA Safety Reports Concerning COVID-19 Vaccines After Years of Litigation.

Just as a reminder, a PRR>2 means there’s a safety signal. I have written articles on the PRR and related issues here, here, here, here and here, to list a few. Josh Geutzkow wrote this up too and you can read about that here and here.

According to CDC's VAERS Standard Operating Procedures, a “safety signal” is defined as a condition that has a PRR>=2.00, N>=3, and Chi-Square>=4.00.

I decided to focus on the serious 12-17 year old data in the Table5 PRR of PTs for COVID19 mRNA Compared to 2009_2022 NON-COVID19_05.27.2022 from the Weekly PRR Tables 3-5 May 27 2022 file, because I was most interested to see the what signals associated with myocarditis in kids they found. Let’s just say, I am not surprised by what I saw, but very angry that - not only was this was hidden - but I and others have been reporting these exact findings for years now, and been ignored by public health officials.

To this day, I have not received an answer from the CDC as to why they have not done and made transparent causality assessments using VAERS data.

Here’s some of the now viewable signals, that yes, were there all along. This is truly criminal.

Source: Weekly PRR Tables 3-5 May 27 2022; Table 5PRR of PTs for COVID19 mRNA Compared to 2009_2022 NON-COVID19_05.27.2022 - SERIOUS 12 Yrs-17 Yrs. https://icandecide.org/cdc-proportional-reporting-ratio/

As you can see, those PRR numbers for myocarditis and myocarditis-associated symptoms are much higher than 2. These aren’t just safety signals: these products need warning labels and black box ones at that.

Here’s Figure 1 from our paper on Myocarditis from 2021 that got force-withdrawn and republished 3 years later.

Figure 2: Figure 1 extracted from Rose J, Hulscher N, McCullough PA. Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety . 2024;15. doi:10.1177/20420986241226566.

And here’s where I calculated PRR for death in my 2021 paper. 2021.

Figure 3: Snapshot from Discussion Section. Source: Rose J. Critical Appraisal of VAERS Pharmacovigilance: Is the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) a Functioning Pharmacovigilance System?. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2021 Oct 01; v3.2019-2024

I am so disgusted by this. All this heart damage was preventable.

THM: This is VAERS data (from December 2020- May 2022) and PRR analysis - U.S. government data and analytic means. No interpretation. Why was this not published years ago? How many young hearts have been destroyed since then?

Why are these products so clearly associated with harms still on the market?

The reason these deadly products are still on the market is precisely because as aforementioned, we are in the midst of a global eugenics depopulation program.

Which is also precisely why we are now in the midst of a global turbo cancer epidemic.

Which is why thankfully we have a ‘holy grail’ turbo cancer cure in plain sight, that also happens to address many of the other Modified mRNA “vaccine” SAE’s, not limited to spike protein attenuation; to wit:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Pfizer’s last remaining cash cow is cancer “treatment,” which only extracts the maximum money from those very patients that they induced the cancers in, and slowly murders them off with chemo and other questionable and dangerous protocols.

The antidote to this Medical Industrial Complex and Intelligence Industrial Complex democide is to take full control of your health, and become as hard to kill as possible.

To those ends, please use code JAN6 to receive 20% OFF lifesaving products like not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, but, also, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code JAN6 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends tonight, January 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X