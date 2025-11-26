2nd Smartest Guy in the World

LINCOLN LOVER's avatar
LINCOLN LOVER
7h

Thank you for your continuous updates on the success of these protocols. My husband is taking ivermectin and fenben as a prophylactic against prostate cancer in order that it not reoccur. Thanks to all commenters who give their own experience and are so helpful with their successes. We continue to benefit from all this knowledge. You are a treasure to us all.

Teresa Parmenter's avatar
Teresa Parmenter
9h

How long does one stay on these protocols? Every day for the rest of one’s life? That’s my question. Thank you

