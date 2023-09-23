Cancer Acts Like A Parasite
Smartest Guy, when Reiner Fuelmich was running the German Covid Committee, the prelude to his current ICIC, he interviewed a man and woman in one session where the woman commented that Boris Johnson had invested many millions of dollars in some new cancer program in spite of the fact that cancer rates had been declining in the UK. Additionally, in Canada, the Trudeau government absconded Dr. William Makis' cancer treatment center in Alberta, forcing him into early retirement, with a goal of setting up this cancer center in British Columbia, which is where UBC and Acuitas Therapeutics are located, the latter of which produced LNP technology for the jabs. Here we are a few years later, and cancer is spiking like never before. It is important that you are sharing these treatments. I wanted to mention the above because it smacks of the worst kind if premeditation that needs to be exposed.
https://fenbendazole.substack.com puts forth the scientific and anecdotal evidence that cancer is a parasite. Not that cancer is caused by parasites but that cancer cells themselves behave as parasites. Not surprising that the antiparasitic medicine fenbendazole kills cancer cells.