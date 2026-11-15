2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Jean's avatar
Jean
9h

Most do not realize the amount of dog attacks on people in the U.S. It is mostly just reported on local news, the main stream national media do not report them. I have never heard of or seen this phenomenon in all my 70 years, until they started giving our pets mRNA injections at the vet. These self-amplifying jabs will shed on their owners as well. When are we going to stop this madness?

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EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
9h

https://www.everydayhealth.com/rabies/people-died-of-rabies-in-the-us-the-most-in-a-decade/

a whopping FIVE in 2022

Rabies is a fake threat.

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