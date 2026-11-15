This is an important update to the series of articles this Substack has been publishing about the ongoing depopulation program for pets (and their human owners)…

…and the convergence of legacy pet (and human) vaccines with these latest lethal self-amplifying technologies…

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Well, here is the latest horror show development in this self-amplifying nightmare which not only conditions humans to inject themselves and their offspring with vaccines, but, also, poison their beloved furry companions all while enriching the Medical-Veterinary-Industrial Complex on both the vaccine side as well as the even more lucrative adverse events “treatment“ side in a massive social engineering democide feedback loop where any self-replicating “vaccinated” carbon-based life form will shed on every other carbon-based life form; to wit:

🚨BREAKING: The SELF-AMPLIFYING mRNA RABIES SHOT is officially being ROLLED OUT NATIONWIDE for DOGS AND CATS



Licensed by the USDA, the NOBIVAC NXT Rabies shot was previously unavailable commercially… that has now changed for the WORSE.



In NOVEMBER 2026, Merck officially announced its U.S. launch.



Unlike traditional rabies vaccines, this shot delivers genetically engineered SELF-REPLICATING mRNA into the animal's cells.



The mRNA is programmed to make MULTIPLE COPIES OF ITSELF inside the body, driving indefinite production of TOXIC rabies virus proteins.



Even more concerning, over 1,000 pages of FOIA records involving Merck's OTHER self-amplifying RNA vaccine, for canine influenza, revealed reports of:



• DEATHS

• CARDIAC ARREST

• NEUROLOGICAL PROBLEMS

• ANAPHYLAXIS

• INJECTION-SITE MASSES

• COLLAPSE AND SHOCK



Some dogs collapsed and died within MINUTES of vaccination.



Merck is now marketing RNA-particle vaccines against THREE diseases in America:



RABIES — Dogs and cats

INFLUENZA H3N2 — Dogs

FELINE LEUKEMIA — Cats



Additional concerns include the possibility of self-amplifying mRNA or antigen SHEDDING onto human owners through bodily secretions.



This needs to STOPPED. Source

It is becoming increasingly clear that no vaccinated human and/or their vaccinated pet are safe to be around if one is to avoid this deliberate self-replicating shedding disaster.

No vaccines are safe, effective or necessary, and not a one of them has a quality RCT with placebo control precisely because the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their BigPharma partners-in-crime know full well that they are nothing more than deadly depopulation bioweapons.

Do NOT comply.

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