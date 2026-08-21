Readers of this Substack know that just this year the deployments of said bioweapons has been greatly ramped up…

…with HHS secretary RFK Jr. calling out the very government he works for as the culprits along with their BigPharma coconspirators…

…but readers of this Substack are well aware that there is a cure for all of the current gain-of-function (GOF) bioweapon tick-born diseases…

…and yet the science-fiction-like horror show just took a grim turn as recent research discovered that these tick-born diseases are not necessarily contracted from actual insect bites, but, rather, from democidal routine childhood vaccines:

BREAKING: FIRST-EVER STUDY LINKS VACCINES TO THE 10,000% RISE IN ALPHA-GAL SYNDROME



We found more than 90% of U.S. children are injected with ~54 mg of alpha-gal-bearing mammalian gelatin through routine childhood vaccines before school entry.



The evidence points to two possible pathways:



1) DIRECT: Vaccines may DIRECTLY promote alpha-gal sensitization.



2) PRIME-BOOST: Vaccines may PRIME the immune system, so a later tick bite BOOSTS the response to clinically relevant alpha-gal IgE levels.



Yet the most obvious experiment has NEVER BEEN DONE: Measure alpha-gal antibodies BEFORE AND AFTER vaccination.



This could help explain why suspected Alpha-Gal Syndrome has exploded by nearly 10,000% since 2013, while only a fraction of people bitten by ticks ever develop the condition.



Alpha-Gal Syndrome has been known for 18 YEARS, yet no scientific paper bothered to investigate whether alpha-gal containing vaccines could be contributing.



With 104 references, our study is one of the most comprehensive papers on Alpha-Gal Syndrome to date, covering its explosive rise, tick biology, vaccine exposures, immune mechanisms, genetic susceptibility, prevention, and treatments.



This major McCullough Foundation–The Wellness Company collaboration brings together researchers across epidemiology, medicine, immunology, and public health to confront one of the biggest unanswered questions in Alpha-Gal Syndrome.



@twc_health @McCulloughFund @P_McCulloughMD @DrHarveyRisc @DrKellyVictory @jathorpmfm @drdrew @PeterGillooly Source

In the actual research study titled, Risk Factors, Pathogenesis, and Management of Alpha-Gal Syndrome, the authors concluded:

Dietary exposure to alpha-gal is lifelong and nearly ubiquitous in human populations. Gelatin-containing vaccines represent a near-universal source of parenteral alpha-gal-bearing material and may contribute to alpha-gal syndrome through two non-exclusive pathways: direct sensitization or immune priming followed by tick-bite boosting. Their ability to elicit reactions in alpha-gal-sensitized patients is established and warrants caution in individuals with known AGS. Whether vaccine-derived alpha-gal also contributes to sensitization remains unproven, but convergent human, immunochemical, and animal evidence provides a compelling basis for urgent direct testing. Prospective measurement of alpha-gal-specific antibodies before and after gelatin-containing vaccination, together with direct quantification of alpha-gal in vaccine lots and tick saliva, could resolve the question. In parallel, rigorous tick-bite prevention, prudence in vaccine and drug selection, and controlled trials of mast cell-directed botanicals and auricular acupuncture are needed for a condition presently managed almost entirely by avoidance.

Inducing anaphylactic shock in children that consume meat via vaccines would perfectly slot into the NWO globopedo agenda of decarbonization (you and your children are the carbon they want to get rid of) as well as radically lower meat consumption which would profoundly impact lifelong health and ultimately deliberately decrease lifespans due to poor diet and poisonous depopulation injections; to wit:

But even if this latest research shows merely a causal link between childhood vaccination and the exploding alpha gal syndrome (AGS) cases, this disease is clearly on the rise:

Thankfully, readers of this Substack also know that there is a cure for all of these GOF bioweapon diseases, with the following article titled, SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: A DOZEN Cases Of Lone Star Tick Disease CURED, originally published on May 19th of this year:

In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound crowdsourcing series comes a dozen healing experiences that completely reversed Lone Star Disease.

A subscriber that cured her Alpha-Gal Syndrome was featured in the following article…

…she kindly wrote a comment in this past Sunday’s article with the following stunning update:

Yours truly asked if she could elaborate, and here is her absolutely remarkable reply:

In a post-truth reality inverted world where gain-of-function bioweaponized ticks are being released all over America, Crazygoatlady is anything but crazy, and has quite literally cured a dozen people afflicted with this Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

Because the NWO globopedo transhumanist technocrats want all of their genetically modified tax slaves eating bug gruel and lab grown tumorigenic synthetic meat instead of nutrient dense real foods; for example:

🚨 I have bad news everyone 🚨 After 9 years eating ketogenic, no processed carbs, no sugar, very little fruit but plenty of steak and eggs, I regret to inform you about my most recent heart scan and the ultrasounds of my arteries.



My most recent calcium scan was zero, and my carotids and femoral arteries are completely free of any plaque 😮 Why is this bad?

Somewhere, on some corner of the earth there is a vegan who will be suffering to see me thrive eating animals.

And just in case anyone is still somehow doubting that Alpha-Gal Syndrome aka Lone Star Disease is anything but a deliberate bioweapons program:

Thankfully, we now know that all of these tick-borne diseases released by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their Federal “health” agency partners-in-crime (that also brought us the “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as well as Lyme Disease, the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic, early onset Alzheimer’s and so on and so forth) can all be easily cured with just a few inexpensive repurposed compounds.

With the introduction of the new IverX Cream you now have an even better chance of reducing infection by applying this product directly on the bite upon removal of the tick.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin (1mg per 1kg body weight, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin Cream applied topically on the tick bite

The rest of this protocol may also be beneficial, but not crucial for Lyme and Lone Star:

With massive thanks to Crazygoatlady for being of such great service to her community and ours.

Do NOT comply.

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