Yesterday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came out and for all intents and purposes declared the bioweaponized tick-borne epidemic a national emergency:

🚨 BREAKING: @SecKennedy announces major Trump administration actions to combat Lyme disease ⬇️ “We’re launching one of the most ambitious federal efforts ever to undertake and combat Lyme disease, accelerate research, and improve care for parents and families.” Source

This is an incredibly important emergency update to the following…

…whereby we know that the NWO globopedo eugenics errand boy Bill Gates is behind many of these recent bioterror operations, working alongside the Federal government…

…and yet, RFK Jr. refuses to call out the culprits:

In other words, the government is complicit in all of these tick-borne diseases; for example:

So, aside from Lyme Disease causing debilitating lifelong symptoms, we now have one of the more nefarious Great Reset gain-of-function (GOF) diseases deliberately released all across America, and this infection project is rapidly being expanded:

Over 450,000 Americans now have alpha-gal syndrome. They're allergic to red meat for the rest of their lives.



The lone star tick causes it. The same tick the U.S. military released 282,800 of across Virginia in the 1960s, made radioactive with Carbon-14.



Before those experiments, lone star ticks didn't exist above the Mason-Dixon Line. Now they're in 30+ states and spreading north every year.



The CDC didn't even recognize alpha-gal as a diagnosis until 2009. Most doctors still miss it. Patients get told it's anxiety or IBS for years before someone thinks to test for it.



A government program bred weaponized ticks. Those ticks now cause a mysterious meat allergy that didn't exist before. And no one in Washington will connect the dots publicly. Source

Of course, just like with the GOF PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) has always complicit in this burgeoning Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

What we are experiencing today is an intentional military-grade operation with the usual technocratic transhumanist assets aiding, abetting and providing cover for the behind-the-scenes bioterrorists:

Academia working closely with government has been seeding this tick-borne disease operation for quite some time; to wit:

A peer-reviewed paper published last year in the journal Bioethics by two professors at Western Michigan University School of Medicine argues that it is "morally obligatory" to genetically engineer ticks to spread alpha-gal syndrome, a permanent condition that makes you violently allergic to red meat.



The paper is called "Beneficial Bloodsucking."



Their argument: if eating meat is morally wrong, then preventing the spread of a disease that forces people to stop eating meat is also morally wrong. Scientists should gene-edit lone star ticks to enhance their ability to carry alpha-gal syndrome and expand their range into urban environments to infect more people.



They call this a "moral bioenhancer." They frame releasing genetically modified disease-carrying ticks as a "vaccination" that only "infringes" on your bodily autonomy rather than "violating" it. The distinction, apparently, is that a tick bit you instead of a government official holding you down.



Alpha-gal syndrome is not mild. The CDC estimates up to 450,000 Americans are already affected. Cases have surged 100-fold in the last decade. Symptoms include anaphylaxis. There is no cure.



Alpha-gal cases are exploding across the United States. The lone star tick's range is expanding far beyond its historical territory. And two academics at a medical school published a paper arguing this is a good thing that should be accelerated.



At what point do we stop treating papers like this as fringe academic exercises and start asking whether anyone is already acting on them? Source

Except that there is an actual cure, which we will get to shortly.

So, just how bad are these tick releases all across the U.S.A. you might ask?

Bill Gates ruins everything #Ticks



By Springfield, Illinois, along the Sangamon River. Public land, if anyone is wondering. Source

This is totally unprecedented:

Have you ever seen this many ticks at once?! 🤢 😵 Source

One bite really is all it takes:

One bite & you’ve got a red meat allergy.



More & more people are finding these ticks everywhere...



🎥: Nate Gavin Source

It is becoming so dangerous now that normal everyday activities must be limited:

Thank you Bill Gates…



🚨 RFK JR says it’s no longer safe for Americans to go into the Woods Anymore due to Lyme Disease



“One of the real tragedies now is that American’s can’t go into the woods anymore safely— and going to the woods to hike, to fish, to hunt, to photograph, or just a walk in the woods is part of the seminal experience of being an American, and particularly an American child— and it’s now a science fiction nightmare we now live in.”



https://rumble.com/v7ak8d0-rfk-jr-says-its-no-longer-safe-for-americans-to-go-into-the-woods-anymore-d.html Source

Sci-fi horror show in real-life no doubt:

Put another way:

Absolutely wild timeline:



HHS RFK Jr: “Alpha Gal is a Science Fiction Nightmare. One bite…and you have a lifetime allergy to red meat”



Jeffrey Jaxon: “Bioethicists wrote an article last summer saying we can engineer ticks to make people allergic to meat?”



Del Bigtree: “Yes” Source

For this futuristic dystopian Great Reset nightmare to force a majority of Americans into eating bug gruel and synthetic tumorigenic fake meat rations…

…in the AI-driven social credit score system hell on earth, the majority of ticks found in the wild are now lab created with activated GOF payloads:

More than 60% of Black Legged ticks tested in New Hampshire are carrying the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.

Doctors are now diagnosing 476,000 Americans with Lyme every single year



This spring, emergency rooms saw more tick bite visits than any other time in recorded history.



The tick problem is exploding. Source

Asking the very government that is behind all of this biowarfare to stop the biowarfare may not be the most effective strategy:

RFK JR urges Congress to Reauthorize the TICK ACT — The Goal, to reduce Lyme Disease by 25% by 2035



The Tick Act requires the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS, working with CDC) to create and update a National Strategy for vector-borne diseases—covering research, diagnostics, treatments, vaccines, data collection, and coordination across agencies (DOD, USDA, EPA, etc.).



2. Funds Regional Centers of Excellence (at universities) for research, training, and response to tick-borne diseases.



3. Provides grants to state and local health departments for surveillance, early detection, prevention, public awareness, and outbreak response.



It was passed as part of the FY 2020 appropriations bill and originally authorized funding for about five years. As of 2025–2026, bipartisan bills (like the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act) are advancing in Congress to extend it.



https://rumble.com/v7ak986-rfk-jr-reauthorize-the-tick-act.html Source

The real parasites are these politicians, the likes of Bill Gates, and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers, with the greatest irony of ironies being that a cure for all of these tick-borne diseases already exists in plain sight:

RFK JR says they are working on medicines and a potential Cure for Alpha-Gal, the tick-borne disease that makes you allergic to Red Meat. “We’re Fast tracking it.”



Step 1. Cause the problem.

Step 2. Sell them a cure



I believe RFK JR is trying his best with all he has to deal with, but for goodness sake, put Bill Gates and those response for this behind bars.



https://rumble.com/v7akb04-rfk-jr-says-theyre-working-on-a-cure-for-lyme-disease.html Source

The first part of the Lyme & Lone Star cure is obvious:

But it is the combination of Doxycycline with Ivermectin that may cause total remission since the latter has a role in treating protozoan co-infections like Babesiosis.

And just like with Lyme, the Alpha-Gal Syndrome associated with Lone Star Disease may also be cured:

So, while RFK Jr. is working to “fast track” potential treatments for Alpha-Gal Syndrome and Lyme Disease, readers of this Substack have known for many years now that a cure already exists:

With the introduction of the new IverX Cream you now have an even better chance of reducing infection by applying this product directly on the bite upon removal of the tick.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin (1mg per 1kg body weight, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin Cream applied topically on the tick bite

The rest of this protocol may also be beneficial, but not crucial for Lyme and Lone Star:

Do NOT comply.

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