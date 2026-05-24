2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
2h

Typos (somewhat) edited.

Apologies.

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Clique777
3h

Wm Makis' website is already reporting that Ivermection & Fenbendazole cures Alpha Gal, as does one other websitel

But ticks may not be the primary vector to infect humans. The primary vector is probably the animals ticks infect. So, what happens to the person who eats a steak from a cow infected with Alpha Gal? Livestock may be the primary vector.

And, nobody's talking about pets. Does the Alpha Gal infect pets and cause the same affects as it does in humans? I have a dog I love very much. I want to know, obviously.

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