An important update on the following article…

…as the gain-of-function weaponized tick epidemic continues to plaque America.

Let us start with the Joe Rogan interview where he and his guest U.S. representative for Tennessee Tim Burchett call out the NWO globopedo eugenics errand boy Bill Gates:

JOE ROGAN: “The tick thing is nuts...”



TIM BURCHETT: “Because of Bill Gates.”



ROGAN: “Farmers and ranchers are finding boxes of ticks on their property. I have a good friend who got bit by the Lone Star tick and has that alpha-gal problem... It makes your body allergic to red meat.”



BURCHETT: “And who has got genetically made meat now?”



ROGAN: "Bill Gates?"



BURCHETT: "Bill Gates." Source

In the cited clip Joe Rogan mentioned a friend who is still suffering from Alpha-Gal Syndrome, and is unable to shake this disease and eat red meat without going into anaphylactic shock, which is the primary symptom of Lone Star Disease.

Let us briefly review the history of this bioengineered Alpha-Gal Syndrome:

NEW STUDY: Tick-Borne Alpha-Gal Syndrome Incidence Skyrocketed 9,800% in the U.S. Since 2013



Tick-induced meat allergy incidence jumped 301% since 2021 alone, demanding an urgent investigation into past and present tick-related research and biowarfare programs.



Among people tested for alpha-gal syndrome, positivity rates skyrocketed over time:



- 2013–2014: 1.8% tested positive



- 2019–2020: 14.2% tested positive



- 2021–2022: 38% tested positive



- 2023–2024: 100% positivity among newly identified cases meeting study criteria



At the same time, the incidence rate surged from 0.95 cases per 100 patient-years in 2013–2014 to 94.06 in 2023–2024 — representing a 9,801% increase in the rate of newly identified alpha-gal syndrome cases.



Even from 2021 to 2024 alone, incidence rose from 23.46 to 94.06 cases per 100 patient-years — a 301% spike in just a few years.



These data are concerning in light of a peer-reviewed paper from Western Michigan University professors arguing that genetically engineering lone star ticks via CRISPR to deliberately spread alpha-gal syndrome would be “morally obligatory” as a form of “moral bioenhancement” to discourage people from eating meat. Source

There are no coincidences: the timeline for Bill Gates’s tick bioweapons program:

Bioweaponized tick releases in the U.S.A. are nothing new:

The U.S. Army released 282,800 radioactive ticks into Virginia & Montana to see how far & how fast they’d spread for biowarfare purposes.



That includes 152,000 Carbon-14 tagged Lone Star ticks.



This was in the 1960s.



Imagine what they’re doing now…. Source

And it is not just ticks that the military was deploying against its citizenry, but all kinds of other weaponized insects; to wit:

Here’s a Historical fact: Governments used aerial disbursement of insects/ticks for bioweapons during the Cold War.



Key example Operation Big Itch (1954): US military dropped ~670,000 uninfected tropical rat fleas from aircraft at Dugway Proving Ground to test dispersal as biological vectors.



Full declassified report here:

https://documents.theblackvault.com/documents/biological/bigitch.pdf



Related tests: Operation Drop Kick (1956) released uninfected mosquitoes over US residential areas (Savannah, GA & Florida) to study spread.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Drop_Kick



US researchers (incl. Willy Burgdorfer) studied mass-rearing & infecting ticks with pathogens for potential delivery. Congress has repeatedly passed amendments (led by Rep. Chris Smith) ordering reviews of 1950s-1970s tick/insect bioweapons experiments & any releases

https://chrissmith.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=414990



Soviets also experimented with breeding ticks & dropping infected ones from aircraft/balloons (per declassified intel).



Seems plausible they could do the same thing today with ticks and super convenient that all of a sudden they have a Lyme disease vaccine coming out 🤔 Source

Additional recent anecdotal tick horror stories:

We’ve never seen this many ticks in America



This dog bowl food is covered in ticks in Missouri, just waiting for the dog to eat the food



Ticks don’t eat dog food, they’re blood-feeders. They’re waiting for the dog



Rep Tim Burchett says Bill Gates is behind the rise in ticks and there are very good reasons for this



The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has granted millions in funding for genetically modified cattle ticks



Gates has publicly discussed the environmental impact of meat production and invested in plant-based and alternative proteins. Many people say engineered ticks are causing alpha-gal syndrome (meat allergy) to push people away from beef toward his investments



Gates’ work on vaccines and global health initiated. Pfizer is creating a Lyme disease vaccine right now, which is spread by ticks



Gates Foundation supports biotech projects for things like mosquito modification for vaccines. It’s not a stretch to say he could be thinking of doing this with ticks



Experts say the increase in ticks in Missouri is due to a warm spring and humidity



I think the timing is way to suspicious Source

It really is a dangerous crisis now, yet “experts” once again blame “climate change” and now even “acorns:”

Be extremely careful with the tick crisis taking place right now in America



A little kid says he has a tick on him. He’s little so the parent thinks he’s pretending



It doesn’t seem like anything’s there, but then when you look very closely, there are tiny black ticks crawling around on this kid



When you look up close and zoom in, it’s clear they are ticks



I’ll keep reminding everyone, all over America people are saying tick boxes are being dropped



- Rep Tim Burchett says Bill Gates is behind this increase in ticks

- Pfizer is researching a vaccine for Lyme disease

- Lyme disease comes from ticks

- Bill Gates has been behind funding tick modification research



This is serious, people are getting sick



CDC data shows weekly emergency room visits for tick bites are the highest for this time of year. Rates are reaching 114 visits per 100,000 ED visits nationally



Doctors and health officials have described it as a potentially “bad year” for tick-borne illnesses, with an early and aggressive start to the season



Every year 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease. That number is about to skyrocket right at the same time Pfizer is creating a vaccine…



Amazing coincidence



Experts say it’s just a bad year due to climate change and acorns Source

Yours truly replied to the following terrifying X post…

ONE TICK BITE JUST ENDED HIS LIFE AS HE KNEW IT



This man is choking back tears in his truck, staring into the camera, completely broken...He can NEVER eat red meat or dairy again. No steak. No burgers. No cheese. No ice cream.



It's in everything. "This is Alpha Gal syndrome... This is fucked up, man."



Now OVER 450,000 Americans are living this nightmare — and the numbers are exploding higher every single day. A tiny tick bite. Permanent consequences. Summer’s here. One hike, one backyard moment... and it could happen to you.



This is terrifying. Watch the raw video Source

…with the following:

And here is the germane excerpt from the cited article:

Thankfully, we now know that all of these tick-borne diseases released by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their Federal “health” agency partners-in-crime (that also brought us the “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as well as Lyme Disease, the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic, early onset Alzheimer’s and so on and so forth) can all be easily cured with just a few inexpensive repurposed compounds.

With the introduction of the new IverX Cream you now have an even better chance of reducing infection by applying this product directly on the bite upon removal of the tick.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin (1mg per 1kg body weight, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin Cream applied topically on the tick bite

The rest of this protocol may also be beneficial, but not crucial for Lyme and Lone Star:

Do NOT comply.

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