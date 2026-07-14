2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Chris Mattherson's avatar
Chris Mattherson
26m

Fighting communism while installing a surveillance state. No conflict there.

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Venisa Sullivan's avatar
Venisa Sullivan
1h

Trump needs to be deported he is deep state

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