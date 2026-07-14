President Trump is well aware of the scourge that is communism, and how it is quite literally destroying America from within, which is why his recent Truth Social post featuring a video of President John F. Kennedy is as powerful as it is perplexing…

THE BOMBSHELL VIDEO THAT SHOCKED AMERICA! 🛑 Donald Trump just broke the internet by reposting President John F. Kennedy’s prophetic warning about a “ruthless conspiracy” destroying the nation from within! Source

…powerful because President John F. Kennedy was prescient in his warnings, despite calling on such unconstitutional Federal agencies like the FBI, which is now totally captured by the NWO globopedo communist apparatchiks; in fact, America has been infiltrated by communism from within far before President John F. Kennedy issued these grave warnings; to wit:

…perplexing because while President Trump has been correct to rage against communism of late as it rapidly metastasizes within American governance and culture…

…he has pushed through many policies that are in line with this depraved ideology; for example, biometric borders and other deals with BigTech, which is a front and extension for the radical communist spy agency known as the CIA…

…his Iran war which was never approved by Congress…

…his “savings” account forced upon all newborns via wealth redistribution (the funds come from “income” tax theft which is pure communism) despite social security being an egregious Ponzi scheme that will run out of money in the coming decade…

…because President Trump knows full well that “income” taxation is the lifeblood of communism, which is precisely why Karl Marx included this particularly destructive plank as his second weapon against freedom in his 10 Planks of the Communist Manifesto:

Abolition of Property in Land and Application of all Rents of Land to Public Purpose. A Heavy Progressive or Graduated Income Tax. Abolition of All Rights of Inheritance. Confiscation of the Property of All Emigrants and Rebels. Centralization of Credit in the Hands of the State, by Means of a National Bank with State Capital and an Exclusive Monopoly. Centralization of the Means of Communication and Transport in the Hands of the State. Extension of Factories and Instruments of Production Owned by the State, the Bringing Into Cultivation of Waste Lands, and the Improvement of the Soil Generally in Accordance with a Common Plan. Equal Liability of All to Labor. Establishment of Industrial Armies, Especially for Agriculture. Combination of Agriculture with Manufacturing Industries; Gradual Abolition of the Distinction Between Town and Country by a More Equable Distribution of the Population over the Country. Free Education for All Children in Public Schools. Abolition of Children’s Factory Labor in it’s Present Form. Combination of Education with Industrial Production.

Basically, all ten planks of the Communist Manifesto are firmly entrenched in America today, and President Trump is well aware of this:

By putting a stop to all “income” taxation (and property taxation, which is Marx’s first plank for good reason), President Trump could defeat communism quite literally overnight.

Of course, deporting all of the illegal invaders and communists alike would certainly help expedite the eradication of this murderous doctrine:

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP DROPS A BOMBSHELL: “DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM MUST BE CRIMINALIZED; LEADERS DEPORTED”



No mincing words. Trump is calling it exactly like it is, this failed ideology has no place in America. Criminalize it. Deport the leaders pushing it.



He’s right. Source

President Trump knows exactly what to do, but will he finally act on President John F. Kennedy’s dire warnings?

Communism can only survive and thrive so long as “income” taxes are being stolen from We the People, which brings us to today’s poll question:

Do NOT comply.

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