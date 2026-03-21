2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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cg
11mEdited

So … real Pfizer given to heavy % population there? And to the IDF? Ummm

Will the Prime Mover of the COVID-19 vaxx op please stand up and explain it all to us plebs?

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