All vaccines will kill you and your children, so it comes as little surprise that according to a 2024 research study titled, OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents, the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon platform is especially deadly.

It is important to remember that the PSYOP-19 infection fatality rate (IFR) for children and adolescents is zero, and that these gene altering “vaccines” offer no actual protection from transmission, infection or attenuate any symptoms, so these depopulation injections are all risk and no reward, by design.

From the actual study…

Opensafely Effectiveness Of Covid 19 Vaccination I 1.61MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

…the SARS-CoV-2 outcomes of the “vaccinated” were statistically similar to the unvaccinated, except that the unvaccinated (no doses whatsoever) were actually less likely to be hospitalized…

…and yet the devastating heart damage only ever occurred in those children and adolescents that were poisoned by these “vaccines:”

Among both adolescents and children, myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups, with rates of 27 and 10 cases/million after first and second doses respectively.

These are myocarditis and pericarditis cases that were accurately reported, so we can extrapolate that the actual numbers are significantly higher.

The study fraudulently concluded:

Protection against positive SARS-CoV-2 tests was transient.

Even according to their own data and aforementioned chart there was no real protection, transient or otherwise, nor could there ever be protection when childhood and adolescent IFR is ZERO.

But it gets worse, and not just for children, because according to a research study titled, Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID‐19 vaccine‐induced myocarditis, we get the following grim data:

🚨 OUR AUTOPSY STUDY FINDS 100% OF PUBLISHED MYOCARDITIS DEATHS FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINATION WERE CAUSED BY THE VACCINE



An IMMEDIATE FDA Class I Recall is REQUIRED.



It is UNLAWFUL to recommend products that CAUSE DEATH without disclosing documented fatal risks. Source

And we know that there is not a single vaccine that actually does anything but harm:

And not a single vaccine actually works, with even the NWO globopedo eugenics nodes like the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) and the criminal FDA knowing full well that they are peddling highly profitable depopulation injections:

It is all a giant deadly scam:

They also failed to mention one of the original kids in the trial got very very sick from the vaccine. She nearly died, became paralyzed and bedridden. Giant red flag. And it was all covered up. Source

Not only must all of the vaccines be immediately pulled from the market with extreme prejudice, but mass arrests of the various BigPharma executives, MSM quislings and the various Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers along with their apparatchiks at unconstitutional agencies like the CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID, CIA, etc. need to be rounded up at once, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Except that in America we only have color of law, and a two-tiered justice system, so expect no arrests of any of these murderous pedo technocrats or their vaccine-peddling bioterrorist assets.

Do NOT comply.

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