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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
4h

I don`t trust that study. In Australia, South Australian senator Alex Antic did a FOI request (november 2022) for 15-44year olds. This information revealed that cardiac presentations per month were steady at 1000 per month, month on month. When the mandated vaxx rollout began, there was an immediate jump in cardiac presentations to 2100 per month (an extra 35 per day). If S.A is roughly 10% of the Australian population (approx 26 million), and the mandates were synchronised for all states, that would indicate an additional 350 additional people per day (127,750 annualised) required treatment for a cardiac condition. Whilst this is a broader age group than the above study, it does make one ask if the study is biased. There was a study in Thailand where 2.8% of injected kids had elevated troponin levels, which is an indicator of heart damage. How many people got chest pains or other signs that were never reported? I am aware of a number of serious health impacts such as blood clots and cardiac problems and noticed a marked increase in the number of family, friends and workers etc which died since the coerced injections. The excess deaths since the mandates ended have not dropped much, indicating there is an ongoing health disaster linked to these mRNA bioweapon jabs. In my opinion, there is no way in hell these harms are as minimal as this report makes out

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Rebel2Tyrants's avatar
Rebel2Tyrants
5h

So, what are the parents of these children going to do about it? What are WE going to do for THEM?

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