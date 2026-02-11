Just like the FDA was recently forced to walk back their criminal lies about the Nobel prize winning miracle compound…

…so too did the FDA’s coconspirators and fellow BigPharma-captured and racketeering National Institutes of Health have no choice but to admit that Ivermectin is a powerful anticancer compound; to wit:

Of course, they are couching the irrefutable fact that Ivermectin is far safer and radically more effective than legacy borderline medieval cancer “treatments” like chemo in terms of more research needed, because giving themselves “emergency” use authorizations (EUAs) on Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that they always knew would never work, and that would in fact genetically modify the unfortunate recipients thereby inducing VAIDS, of which cancers are now the main adverse events is exactly how these various democide agencies really operate.

Except that the FDA and NIH are now trapped and have little choice but to allow the tax slaves to use compounds that really do work…

…precisely because fraudulent “health” agencies are now universally despised, and are also now forced to admit that other repurposed anticancer compounds like Fenbendazole actually work far better than any other established “treatments:”

A day late and a dollar short. @NIH along with its sister three letter government health agencies have now decided that since their public approval rating is in the toilet, heading towards the sewer, that trying to revive their reputation should be prioritized over continuing to profit by being corporate captured by big Pharma.



2023/2025 bioRxiv preprint (later versions noted) titled “Ketogenic diet as a metabolic vehicle for enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of mebendazole and devimistat in preclinical high-grade gliomas grown in juvenile mice” (co-authored by Thomas N. Seyfried and colleagues). Source

Readers of this Substack have known for many years about these repurposed anticancer molecules, and thousands of lives have been saved to date, many of which were chronicled in the ongoing “subscriber success stories” articles; for example:

It would be highly advisable to not just administer ivermectin on its own, but, rather, to consider the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Please note that Hydroxychloroquine was recently added to this protocol, and for very good reason; to wit:

Do NOT comply.

