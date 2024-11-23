In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes yet another trio of cured conditions.

Perhaps the first comment is not serious only because Ivermectin worked so quickly, thus preventing a potentially severe ailment:

We know that Ivermectin cures COVID, flu and even the common cold, but here is another example of this wonder drug’s most welcome unintended “side effects”:

In the previous article we also showed how Ivermectin treats a whole range of gastric conditions…

…so this nearly instantaneous cure of a 20-year-long ulcerative colitis condition is totally unsurprising to readers of this Substack.

We also know that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may be potent Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia cures…

…and that one of the innumerable VAIDS-induced symptoms of prion-based disease may be attenuated with the use of both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, with Dr. Makis’s recent article entitled, IVERMECTIN and DEMENTIA Testimonial - 97 year old patient begins to remember with IVERMECTIN - one of the most touching stories I've received!, further corroborating what this Substack has been sharing with the world for the last several years; to wit:

I was very touched when I read this story. Ivermectin does have documented neuroprotective properties. I am currently helping 4 Parkinson’s Disease patients with Ivermectin, two Multiple Sclerosis, one ALS and one Seizure. But I was not aware of literature on Ivermectin and Dementia. There IS some evidence, except it looks like it has been scrubbed from GOOGLE and the file is conveniently “not available”. DuckDuckGo has a bit more information: “Ivermectin can be used as a therapeutic candidate in Alzheimer disease which will need more studies to support that” - 2021. No wonder the file was completely scrubbed from Google!

And to further corroborate the fact that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may be the most effective Alzheimer’s Disease cure to date, here are two more previously featured anecdotal success stories that are exceedingly germane and corroborative:

And now even the most mainstream of the mainstream influencers are getting hip to the fact that Fenbendazole cures cancer — and eventually they will realize as per studies and this Substack’s crowdsourced data that adding Ivermectin greatly increases the remission outcomes:

Perhaps the best possible approach to addressing all of these health conditions and slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” adverse events is by deploying a synergistic combination treatment approach as follows:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

