2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Jjule's avatar
Jjule
Aug 21, 2022

How about we eradicate WEF.

World Peace and Healthy food for all

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Aug 21, 2022

I work with an international group and we are working to organize in the US and other countries around the world to get out of the UN. Luckily the US already has legislation we just need to organize and promote its passage. PLEASE join us at: https://withdrawun.substack.com/

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