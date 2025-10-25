Readers of this Substack know that flu vaccines are a BigPharma scam, and are just another depopulation vector in the greater eugenics program…

…and now we have even more evidence that all flu vaccines are completely and utterly ineffective (and incredibly unsafe):

Aaron Siri: A Cochrane meta-analysis of flu shot studies by Cochrane found: “no convincing evidence that [flu] vaccines can reduce mortality, hospital admissions, serious complications, or community transmission of influenza.” [1] With Fauci saying you don’t need to get vaccinated after getting infected, because natural infection is the “best” and most “potent vaccination”, and Cochrane not finding significant benefits to prevent the flu....what’s the point again? For anyone contemplating getting an influenza vaccine (flu shot) or planning to pressure or mandate someone else to get one: A meta-analysis of existing flu shot studies of healthy children by Cochrane (effectively owned by vaccine zealot Bill Gates) concluded that despite decades of published studies, it “could find no convincing evidence that [flu] vaccines can reduce mortality, hospital admissions, serious complications, or community transmission of influenza.” [1] Read that carefully: no convincing evidence—none—that flu shots lowered the chances of dying, being admitted to the hospital, suffering serious complications from the flu, or transmitting flu to others. In fact, studies have found those vaccinated for flu have a statistically significant increased rate of respiratory illnesses. Meaning, it increases the risk of having other respiratory illnesses. For example, a placebo-controlled efficacy (not safety) study by researchers at the University of Hong Kong compared children receiving influenza vaccine with those who did not receive the vaccine. The study found no statistical difference in the rate of influenza between the groups but did find the vaccinated had a four times increased rate of non-influenza infections (“recipients had an increased risk of virologically confirmed non-influenza infections (relative risk: 4.40; 95% confidence interval: 1.31-14.8)”). [2] As another example, researchers at Columbia University found that the risk of “influenza in individuals during the 14-day post-vaccination period was similar to unvaccinated individuals during the same period (HR 0.96, 95% CI [0.60, 1.52])” but that the risk of “non-influenza respiratory pathogens was higher [in the vaccinated individuals] during the same period (HR 1.65, 95% CI [1.14, 2.38]).” [3] A study by the Cleveland Clinic of 53,402 of its employees across multiple states even found an increased risk of influenza among those vaccinated for influenza, explaining that the “cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated.” [4] I discuss these and other studies in my book, Vaccines, Amen. [5] That said: get a flu shot, don’t get a fu shot. That’s freedom. Everyone should be free to choose. But nobody should be coerced to get this or any medical product, especially, ironically, when the data reflects it has a net overall increase in infections. If you do choose to get this product and are injured, you are always free to call our firm to represent you in the vaccine injury compensation program. [6] Sources: [1]https://cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD004879.pub5/epdf/full [2]https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3404712/pdf/cis307.pdf [3]https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29525279/ [4]https://medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3.full.pdf [5] https://a.co/d/0DwP3Ux [6]https://sirillp.com/vaccine-injury-attorneys/ Source

That said: do NOT get a flu shot, or any other vaccine ever again.

Sadly, Dr. McCullough was also duped most of his adult life into subjecting himself to these dangerous flu vaccines, and he just wrongly assumed that they were somehow safe and effective without ever making the connections, but thanks to the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” many have finally woken up; to wit:

BREAKING: Dr. Peter McCullough explains he received 40 annual flu shots but never felt well afterward, only to find out they INCREASE your risk of flu and respiratory illness. New Cleveland Clinic data shows the flu shot does more HARM than good Source

40 flu shots, and 40 adverse events later without putting 40 and 40 together really proves just how profound the brainwashing is, and just how difficult it is to break free from the BigPharma mass ritual bio-suicide cult.

If anyone is genuinely worried about the seasonal flu, colds, gain of function lab made viral releases, or “vaccine” shedding, then the best courses of action that you can take are to avoid any and all vaccines, administer a powerful nutraceutical like VIR-X which prevents viral infection, improves immune support, is anti-cancer, and extremely anti-inflammatory, as well as cycle the Nobel prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin.

Also, the following treatment approach is not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but it also heals asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin disorders, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

