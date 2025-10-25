2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
7h

Your immune system can be hardy but vaccines keeps compromising your immunity. Just eat well and get exercise and proper rest. Take vitamins and amino acids. Stay away from vaccines. The world existed for millions of years. Also just look to the control groups: Menonites and Amish. They are healthy and don’t believe in vaccines!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BlackThunder's avatar
BlackThunder
6h

Most doctors, nurses, and other medical workers are required to take a flu jab. They then push flu jabs on patients, and then push pills to combat the flu. Spreading sickness is a big circle of coercion and profits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture