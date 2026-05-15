2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
7h

I am Number Fifty.

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
6h

Yes @marywmaxwell do share your story.

Yes 2SGW- you should start a database of functional, integrative, etc practitioners that are willing to work in this space.

Importantly, although not as popular, a record of rebound cases should also be documented as meticulously as the remissions/reversals. To be clear, im not saying the protecols dont work, i am saying that they may not work on everyone, in every presentation, and that is also valuable information for patients and clinicians, especially moving forward into the future.

Keep doing what your doing.👏🎩

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