The following brings forth a series of previously published articles from the past three years…

Many fascinating anecdotal success stories administering Ivermectin and Fenbendazole were shared in the following article…

…starting with the first comment:

Basically, the Fenbendazole kept the brain tumor at bay and stabilized the condition such that live expectancy was already exceeded twofold, and then when the surgeon went in to extract this growth he essentially ended up killing the patient. One could only wonder how much longer this person would have lived by simply continuing to administer his Fenbendazole, and avoiding the invasive medical procedure.

Ivermectin’s ability to eliminate lice and bedbugs is well known; for example, in a research study entitled, Ivermectin causes Cimex lectularius (bedbug) morbidity and mortality the following conclusion was reached:

It may be possible that ivermectin could help eradicate, suppress, or prevent a bedbug infestation.

Another research study entitled, The Benefit of a Single Oral Dose of Ivermectin in Humans: The Adverse Effects on Cimex lectularius L. Populations and Fecundity arrived at a similar conclusion:

There were significant reductions in C. lectularius population size and fecundity in insects that fed on blood obtained from human study subjects up to 96 hours after they have consumed a single oral dose of ivermectin.

For head lice a research study entitled, Prevalence and Alternative Treatment of Head-Lice Infestation in Rural Thailand: A Community-Based Study came to a comparable conclusion:

In conclusion, head-lice infestation remains a problem in rural areas of Thailand. High prevalence was reported among younger females, especially schoolchildren. The prevalence was persistent among those with a history of infestation. Major risk factors were residing in a setting with other infected cases, and sharing a hair-comb. Behavior-change communication should be implemented by local health authorities to reduce community burden. The present study confirmed that 2 doses of oral Ivermectin (200 μg/kg once per week over 2 weeks) was safe and effective for field-based practice and may be an alternative for head-lice treatment, especially in remote areas.

It then comes as little surprise to read this subscribe’s Ivermectin comment:

Another of the seemingly innumerable hospital as democide kill center stories where Ivermectin was surreptitiously smuggled in to save yet another life:

This comment perfectly lines up with the above:

And the most devastating Ivermectin comment comes from none other than Dr. Daniel Nagase, a man who must be praised and supported for his bravery and intelligence:

The last comment is courtesy of Ben Fen’s must -ead substack entitled, Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer, and it’s a doozy:

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link. This Case Report is from a 66 year old man with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to the lungs and lymph nodes. It was determined that the cancer was too advanced for surgery or radiation but he was given palliative chemotherapy. Palliative chemotherapy is typically used when the cancer has spread extensively, is inoperable and chemotherapy is not being used in an attempt to eradicate the cancer. The main goal of palliative chemotherapy treatment is to try to improve the quality of remaining life. Hi Ben, I have an update for you. I received my results from my scan of last week and I’m still cancer free! I had Stage 4 Esophageal Adenocarcinoma that was large, 18 centimeters long, that had metastasized primarily to one of my lungs and lymph nodes in the region as well. I also had some lumps in my back that were suspected as cancer too. The cancer had also enveloped veins and arteries in the area which is the main reason why surgery wasn’t considered an option for me. My oncologists determined that my cancer was too advanced for radiation or chemotherapy as well, so I was in real trouble. They did give me some basic chemotherapy consisting of fluoracil and Herzuma to make my final days more comfortable but I was told these would not get rid of the cancer. I am cancer free today. I give the glory to God, and deepest heartfelt thanks to the folks here and in a facebook group that helped me through this! Because I was given up on I started doing my own research. There are many different types of substances that appear to have anti-cancer properties so I figured I’d use as many as I could in the short time period I had try them. Here is what I did: • 222 mg packet of fenbendazole (Panacur-C), once per day [2SG: FenbenX is better and less expensive.]



• 2 ml Shiaqga Rapid Immune Recovery (mushroom, frankencense, black cumin, lemon), twice per day



• Multigenics Intensive Care multivitamin (no iron), once per day



• 400 mg Calcium, twice per day



• 1000 IU Vitamin D3, twice per day



• 99 mg Potassium, twice per day



• 5000 mg Vitamin B12, once per day



• 600 mg Curcumin (Theracumin HP), twice per day



• 1000 mg Milk Thistle Extract, once per day



• 33 mg CBD (Recepta Relief 33 Fresh Berry CBD), once per day I followed this protocol for about 14 months, and I started to feel better at around three months or so into it. In April I was determined to be cancer free, no evidence of disease! And just last week, early November, follow up testing and scans were NED, meaning I’m still cancer free. So that is eight months and counting of being cured! THANK YOU JESUS! Now I take the one 222 mg packet of Panacur-C each day along with the Theracumin, milk thistle, potassium, and a lot of Jesus! Proverbs 17:22 tells us, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine; but a broken spirit drieth the bones.” Prayer and laughter (good attitude) were essential in my recovery! A. R., Lexington KY November 4, 2023 Q: Any side effects from anything you were taking?



A: No. Q: Some of the substances in your list aren’t typically associated with anti-cancer effects, like potassium?



A: OK, those other things like potassium and calcium I took for heart health, B12 for energy, vitamin D for bones and the milk thistle as a liver detox agent. Fenbendazole is what killed the cancer. Q: Did you tell your doctor you were using fenbendazole?



A: After I started to rally I went to see them and told them about what I was doing. No response from them. Q: We’re a little confused regarding the timing here? When did you start fenbendazole and when did you first get updated diagnostics?



A: I started fenben in July/August of 2022 and then in April of this year I was first declared cancer free, and then again a follow-up in early Nov. found no evidence of cancer. I felt better pretty soon after starting fenben, after about three months or so. So I’ve been clear for at least 8 months or so as of now. Q: Did you get any covid shots or boosters?



A: None. Q: Anything else you’d like to add?



A: For me, I realized something good was happening when I started to feel better. It was easier to swallow which made life so much more normal. The tumors were shrinking which enabled my body to function more normally. Summary This Case Report is of a man who received no treatments that would eradicate his cancer, other than what he did for himself. The average survival time with inoperable esophageal cancer is not long, maybe a couple months in many instances (Besharat et al., 2008) while the 5 year survival rate with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery is 8% to 20% (Pultrum et al., 2006). Tumor size is also a significant factor in survival prognosis, with larger tumors associated with poorer outcome (Zeybek et al., 2013); A.R.’s tumor was extremely large. At 14 months survival so far, A.R. has greatly beaten the odds against him compared to others with inoperable, untreatable esophageal cancer. How did he do it? He didn’t give up, he did his research then threw the kitchen sink at his cancer. He also had a great attitude and faith, which are emerging as common traits in many of the Case Report success stories described here. References Besharat, S., Jabbari, A., Semnani, S., Keshtkar, A., & Marjani, J. (2008). Inoperable esophageal cancer and outcome of palliative care. World Journal of Gastroenterology, 14(23), 3725–3728. Pultrum, B. B., van Westreenen, H. L., Mulder, N. H., van Dullemen, H. M., & Plukker, J. T. (2006). Outcome of palliative care regimens in patients with advanced oesophageal cancer detected during explorative surgery. Anticancer Research, 26(3B), 2289–2293. Zeybek, A., Erdoğan, A., Gülkesen, K. H., Ergin, M., Sarper, A., Dertsiz, L., & Demircan, A. (2013). Significance of tumor length as prognostic factor for esophageal cancer. International Surgery, 98(3), 234–240.

It is extremely important for subscriber’s of this Substack to share their Ivermectin and Fenbendazole anecdotal experiences in the comments section so that we may crowdsource this informal database of success stories and protocols.

And two additional case reports by this Substack’s friend Ben Fen:

And here is the very first article referencing the MEGADOSE PROTOCOL for especially difficult cancers that did not initially respond to the upper limits of the suggested treatment dosages:

And the followup article in its entirety from March 12, 2025:

This is an important update on the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure for advanced cases which do not initially respond to the higher ranges of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole dosing.

This latest case from Dr. Makis yet again proves that there is absolutely no downside other than minor temporary side effects (exceedingly negligible risk versus survival reward, or succumbing to a “terminal” iatrogenic diagnosis) to administering very high doses of these two repurposed miracle drugs, whereas the upside is total remission; to wit:

Most oncologists fear Pancreatic cancers. Not me I’ve had unprecedented success with advanced Pancreatic Cancers that puts most big US Cancer centers to shame. In fact, patients come to me from those large Cancer Centers for help. Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, Dana Faber, Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering, City of Hope, UCSF, Stanford.... STORY: 57 year old man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer and liver metastases (20 liver tumors) Strong family history: father and uncle died of pancreatic cancer. CA 19.9 was 10951 and getting worse. We started: Ivermectin 120mg/day Fenbendazole 1332mg/day Oncologist started: NALIRIFOX chemo (3 cycles only - last chemo Dec.18) RESULTS: His CA19-9 dropped 87% from 10951 to 1438.3! We are now awaiting imaging follow-up to confirm tumor shrinkage and resolution. I have posted a number of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer cases in the past 6 months that have dramatically improved or are cancer free. With repurposed drugs, we are moving towards a reality where previously “incurable cancers” could become curable. With repurposed drugs, Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer will be considered curable. But it’s not for the faint of heart. Ivermectin 120mg/day was over 1.5mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 1332mg/day is higher than what Stanford University published You cannot be afraid of high doses and you may have to struggle a little bit with some transient side effects. But the results shock even the most experienced oncologists. Meanwhile, the huge story out of Australia is that the mRNA Cancer vaccine has just failed. But that’s a story for another day. And I’ll bring it to you. I run the largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic in the world and there is only one place where you find testimonials like these, every, single, day (2SG: for years this Substack has been posting similar testimonials; for e.g.). I’m going to start posting more than one a day, as I now have too many! Source

As previously noted, the upper ranges of administration of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in combination with synergistic compounds that enhance bioavailability were as follows:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

We now have further evidence that for “incurable” cancer cases the upper ranges of this protocol are safe and uniquely effective such that for all intents and purposes this approach puts the entire Medical Industrial Complex legacy cancer “care” model completely out of business.

The very same entities that poisoned the planet with highly carcinogenic gene modifying slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are now enjoying a parabolic rise in turbo cancer cases; these “experts” currently have a full remission track record of at best of around 15%, whereas the protocol featured here represents at very least an 80% full remission success rate, and that’s not factoring extremely high dosing for particularly difficult to eradicate cases.

The cancer cure exists in plain sight for those that allow themselves to see it.

Please share your success stories in the comments section so that we may crowd source these anecdotal remission cases.

Do NOT comply.

THE MOST MASSIVE EVER FENBENX SALE ends tonight, so please use code FEN40 to receive 40% off Fenbendazole.

Please note: this sale only applies to the FenbenX product, and can not be combined with other codes.

THE MOST MASSIVE EVER FENBENX SALE ends TONIGHT, June 14th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FEN40 in the Use Coupon Code field.

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