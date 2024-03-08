2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Skip Stein's avatar
Skip Stein
Mar 8, 2024

As a fellow aggressive prostate cancer survivor (https://cancersurvivor.wf4hl.com/) I applaud your success. There are so many ways to attack this beast. I also applaud your valiant efforts to chart your medical/supplement intake; that is a lot to track. Just a side note, on the black seed oil, I take the capsules in the morning. Anyway, I am 78 as of March 20th but was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in 2010. So far doing pretty well. I lost weight and am down to about 196 but shooting for 185.

I took a much different approach and avoided ANY/ALL traditional crap. I took a nutritional approach and followed a mostly "Gerson Therapy" approach but tweaked it and customized it (https://amzn.to/3tLERky) to suite me.

I have been looking into fenbendazole and sort of keeping it in reserve incase the cancer returns or grows (actually, not even sure it's still there as I haven't really explored it) and have some ivermectin on hand but mostly for the flu.

Again, I applaud your efforts to defeat this horrendous beast, generally known as "CANCER" and wish you well. Hope you keep up the battle and keep everyone (especially me! <grin>) posted. Your success is a wonderful testament to the Fact that Cancer IS CURABLE NOW! But you can't depend on the idiots in traditional medical money industry.

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Dean B's avatar
Dean B
Mar 8, 2024

It must be an effective treatment because John Hopkins who co-sponsored Event 201 with the World Economic Forum & Gates of Hell Foundation prior to leaking Covid virus is researching this as treatment using Mebendazole (a related drug) in pancreatic cancer. If the trials show just the slightest benefit it can be brought to the FDA for approval and it would cost big bucks. Very hard to believe there has been little advancement in cancer treatments since Chemotherapy was introduced since the 1950's and maybe before, just too profitable I guess. Products are brought to the market at astronomical prices that often just extend human suffering but do not cure the condition. My sister had Stage 3B lung cancer and went through chemo and radiation treatment only hoping for it to go into remission which it did not. We asked Doctor if it might help to restrict sugar and he said just let her have whatever she wants. That should have been a clue. I looked into alternative treatments but really did not find anything. I sometimes think she may have lasted longer without treatment. It was odd how they first diagnosed her with Mesothelioma but there's the huge class action against Asbestos and they probably did not want to get involved and changed it to lung cancer. They do have more treatments available now then they did 15 years ago but then again I think this just extends the suffering as there was zero quality of life during her treatments.

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