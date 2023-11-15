Another Anecdotal Ivermectin Success Story
In this Substack’s ongoing repurposed drug success stories series we have a comment describing how Ivermectin was smuggled into a hospital hellbent on murdering its patients by preventing treatments that actually work:
Basically, we have heard this story innumerable times: a patient being slowly killed by democidal hospital protocols designed to extract the maximum billing and government kickbacks is saved when a loved one intervenes by surreptitiously slipping Ivermectin to them, and lo and behold they miraculously recover and walk out of the kill center in a matter of days. Patients treated for “COVID-19” in adjacent rooms that were not given Ivermectin would all eventually leave the kill center in body bags.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Good for her! You really do need to take things into your own hands nowadays.
My 86 yr old mother got Ivermectin daily while in the hospital because we surreptitiously crushed it into yogurt and fed it to her. And she picked up Covid while in the ER waiting 6 hrs to be admitted for a stroke (lived alone with her caregiver and did NOT come in with Covid). I also prevented them from giving her Remdesivir(!) and only allowed the steroid and the O2 they wanted to give her. Drs coming into the room in hazmat suits and me with no mask/gloves/shield feeding my mother yogurt while taking Ivermectin prophylactically myself. And both of us were perfectly FINE 3 days later. NEVER trust--listen, verify and always do your own research--NO ONE will advocate for you but you or your hopefully well-informed family!
I have an incredible ivermectin story myself. A back story. In 2018 my daughters were transferred to this very prestigious “international school” in Miami Beach. Students from all over the world attended the school. For some reason that school was plagued by lice. Lots of the kids especially the girls were constantly getting lice. My girls would get lice on and off for 2+ years. One day I had enough. I went online and started going down the paradise rabbit hole. Now me being a Trump supporter I already knew about ivermectin but that night it hit me and I connected the dots. Mind you at this point the girl had been fighting life for over two years .
My wife was even to the point that she wanted to cut their hair. In my research I read about this paste that contained ivermectin that was used to treat lice. Only one issue , right before Corona hit us , that paste was weirdly discontinued. So I call my family pharmacist and source some ivermectin.
I’ll never forget it. Right before bed we dose it out and one daughter gets 3 and one daughter gets 4. No gonna lie I was skeptical. Brooooooo the following day one of my daughters comes RUNNING out of her room screaming my name . When I go to their rooms each of the girls had their sheets literally covered with dead lice. Instant fix.
Ivermectin in one night killed a beast we were fighting for YEARS. The lice never came back. Also, one of my daughters Abigail, she had this long and persistent sinus infection that affected her when she slept. She’s go to sleep fine and wake up with a ton of mucus in her nose and eyes. THAT WAS ALSO GONE and never came back.
Now , we keep 3-4 boxes of ivermectin at the house at all times.