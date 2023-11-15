In this Substack’s ongoing repurposed drug success stories series we have a comment describing how Ivermectin was smuggled into a hospital hellbent on murdering its patients by preventing treatments that actually work:

Basically, we have heard this story innumerable times: a patient being slowly killed by democidal hospital protocols designed to extract the maximum billing and government kickbacks is saved when a loved one intervenes by surreptitiously slipping Ivermectin to them, and lo and behold they miraculously recover and walk out of the kill center in a matter of days. Patients treated for “COVID-19” in adjacent rooms that were not given Ivermectin would all eventually leave the kill center in body bags.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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