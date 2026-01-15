An alarming new report by the American Cancer Society (ACS) further corroborates that we are in the midst of a burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic.

As per yesterday’s article featuring anecdotal cancer diagnosis trends…

…the following data confirms everything that we are witnessing on the ground; to wit:

That “mild acceleration” is anything but mild, because factoring in that many of those most susceptible to cancer already died during the scamdemic, this unrelenting trend is actually acute:

In other words:

Not only is this PSYOP-19 pull forward effect not reducing cancer diagnosis numbers, but we are seeing appreciable increases:

Which means this Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” continues to do its intended job; namely, to relentlessly depopulation those genetically modified humans that subjected themselves to this poison, all while the Medical-Industrial Complex extracts as much wealth from these prematurely dying spike protein factory sufferers by way of their stratospherically profitable medieval cancer “treatments.”

There is one particular chart that is worth reviewing in greater detail, precisely because it shows that the SV40 promotor sequence addition to the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” is echoing and amplifying the polio era SV40 contamination that kicked off the initial cancer epidemic:

The slope of the SV40 cancer graph is radically steeper ever since the C-19 “vaccine” rollout precisely because Pfizer, under direction from their patent holder handlers in the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, added extreme amounts of SV40 “contamination” to these deadly “vaccines.”

This article further expands on the polio to PSYOP-19 SV40 disaster:

Just to further prove that the entire C-19 “vaccine” scam was a deliberate eugenics program, here is what all of the “experts,” spooks, BigPharma and Mockingbird MSM quislings always knew:

With median Infection Fatality Rates (IFRs) no worse than a bad flu season, what we can easily deduce is that this is all premeditated murder, and crimes against humanity.

Also, as this Substack had previously exposed, none of the Modified mRNA poison injections could ever make it past animal trials, which is precisely why the criminal FDA pushed through “emergency” authorization use (EUA):

In other words:

They lied to you about Covid CFR, origins, masks, lockdowns, spread, myocarditis, borders/fentanyl, and persistent non-Covid excess mortality. They wanted you imprisoned and your children taken and isolated. They are paid by pharma for their advocacy.



Yet now they want you to believe a 'per-capita' ACS cancer rate, is sound basis for inference.



The evidence shows they are liars... and have been consistent liars throughout recent history. Source

Someone asked a most pertinent question about this last X post:

And the terrifying response:

The SV40 cancer wave has only just begun…

If you subjected yourself to these SV40-laced “vaccines,” were shed upon, have been exposed to environmental toxins, or consume a processed food diet, then this is the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comp[y.

