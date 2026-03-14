2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MakalekaAnne's avatar
MakalekaAnne
9h

I think Bill Gates should be placed in a room and vaccinated multiple times with all his creations and unleash billions of his mosquitoes on him!!

When will he be held accountable!

Reply
Share
Jeannette Patten's avatar
Jeannette Patten
9h

Perhaps Iran could drop one on the Wuhan lab?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture