2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
michael janket's avatar
michael janket
2h

I just did a quick scan of rabies and its vaccines which supposedly are therapeutic. Major research agencies still insist rabies is REAL. What is rabies, a virus or other malady? Is rabies vaccination another scam?

Reply
Share
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
28m

If I recall : Pastuer is the Father of Vaccines.. Trump is the Father of the Convid 1984 'bio weapon. "

Mr Smarty: Your research is thorough! I'll read it all later. I've already read some things about him.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture