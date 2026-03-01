The following is a kind of historical background on the deadly rabies vaccine scam plaguing our pets today…

…because it was never just about maximizing profits en route to the shortened lifespans for the human recipient of these depopulation injections, but, also, the highly lucrative business of sickening our furry companions.

Since inception, all of this “Trust the $cience” was nothing more than blatant scientific fraud; to wit:

by Jacqueline

Louis Pasteur is often acclaimed as one of history’s greatest scientists, but researching his career reveals a deceptive pattern of manipulation and plagiarism.

His “Germ Theory” – the foundation of today’s modern medicine – was hotly argued by his contemporaries. He plagiarized Béchampe’s work on fermentation and bacterial activity, while at the same time distorting its meaning to advance his vaccine agenda.

The only known photo of Pasteur (l.) and Béchampe (r.) together. They were bitter antagonists at the time.

The sooner we get over the legacy of Pasteur’s corrupt science and get back to reality, the better.

Pasteur’s vaccine trials for rabies, anthrax, and other vaccines were deeply flawed and resulted in many deaths, though without going back into historical documents you will seldom find it in print. Revealed decades after his death, Pasteur’s lab notes contradicted many of his public claims. Those notebooks were not made available to the public until the 1970s.

It was then that Princeton history professor Gerald Geison started looking into the inner working of Pasteur’s career. From his ensuing book The Private Science of Louis Pasteur, Geison describes how Louis Pasteur, like researchers still do today, kept detailed notes on his experiments.

Looking at excerpts from reviews of the book, we can gain a bit more insight into Geison’s deconstruction of Pasteur’s character:

“[A]t moments critical to his most dramatic scientific achievements Pasteur misrepresented his work so as to marginalize opponents and to gain public confidence, private sponsorship and scientific prestige” (The Economist 1995).

The science section of the New York Times commented, “Pasteur…lied about his research, stole ideas from a competitor and was deceitful in ways that would now be regarded as scientific misconduct” (Altman 1995)

Nature said, “[Pasteur] is, in short, the perfect anti-hero for our anti-heroic age” (Bynum 1995)

“Which famous scientist was secretive and deceptive, unethical in his conduct with patients, choosy in selecting experimental results, difficult to work with, selfish and even cruel towards opponents, and possessive to the point of absurdity with his laboratory records?” (The New Scientist)

“…by no means always humble, selfless, ethically superior…quite the opposite.“ “...behavior and conduct in general unlikeable through much of his career.“ These descriptors are of Louis Pasteur, considered the Father of Germ Theory.” (Viroliegy)

[This reminds me of Dr. Anthony Fauci as we see him in these videos, in his past legacy regarding AIDS, and his horrific experiments.]

Exposing this history is not meant as an attack on Pasteur’s personality. It is to show that the unfavorable qualities he possessed found their way into his research and ultimately influenced the outcomes of his results, harming many. (source)

Before Geison’s book was released in 1995, a 1993 article from the Washington Post help to show some of Pasteur’s unethical and unscientific conduct during a demonstration of his anthrax vaccine.

Louis Pasteur lied in saying that a successful vaccine against anthrax was made using his techniques. The technique used for the vaccine in that trial belonged to a colleague. Pasteur’s technique apparently didn’t produce a good vaccine, so he chose to use the other technique to save face. (source)

Pasteur claimed his rabies vaccine had been tested on dozens of rabid dogs, with good results. Professor Geison showed that was not the case. Pasteur started administering his vaccine to people, with NO evidence that he went through the dog trials he claimed to have done publicly.

And Pasteur mutilated many animals in inhumane ways.

Pasteur preferred to inoculate rabbits and paralyze them due to the “convenience”. They then utilized the spinal cords of these paralytic rabbits and in strict accordance with Pasteur’s directions, inoculated them into dogs, and produced in the dogs the symptoms which have been ascribed to as “rabies”.

Another technique Pasteur would use was to inject the nervous tissue from diseased animals directly into the brain of a healthy animal through a hole drilled into its skull. He even injected varied substances such as calf tissue and soap. This highly invasive methodology did not uncover how an animal would presumably acquire the disease in the natural world.

Louis Pasteur was never able to purify and isolate a rabies microbe. Despite his failure to identify the causative agent he expected to find, he never wavered in his belief. He stated:

“The microbe of rabies has not been isolated as yet, but we must believe in its existence.”

Pasteur’s neglect of control groups in his experiments was noted by Dr. Thomas M. Dolan in his 1886 article entitled M. Pasteur’s Prophylactic.

Dr. Edward Spitzka was an eminent late-19th century neurologist and anatomist was particularly critical of Louis Pasteur. In order to disprove Pasteur, Spitzka conducted experiments to show that foreign substances injected into the brain would cause inflammatory disturbances, with symptoms identical to those of “rabies.”

By establishing that nervous system disturbance and paralysis could be produced by introducing non-rabic foreign substances into the brain of dogs, Spitzka demonstrated that Pasteur’s rabies method was invalid.

Note the words in the , “Moreover, it is well-known that, with no treatment whatever, from 90 to 95% of those bitten by actual “rabid” dogs recover. All these facts tend to show that the statistics of the “Pasteur Institutes” are absolutely farcical…”

The symptom complex Pasteur observed in rabbits following the intracerebral injections was simply a form of meningitis — a result of the experimental procedure itself.

The results of these control experiments made physicians doubt the validity of Pasteur’s inoculation practice.

In fact, the existence of rabies as a disease was questioned by many.

In an article entitled Dr. Pasteur a Fraud – There Is No Such Thing as Hydrophobia, Dr. J. M. Crawford states that rabies is an old established superstition.

Dr. Matthew Woods published an article in 1896 in which he provided evidence of the non-existence of rabies.

In Philadelphia, 150,000 vagrant dogs were handled without a single case of rabies. In London, of the 2,668 patients that had been bitten by angry dogs, not one had developed rabies, and in another hospital in London, no case of rabies developed in 4,000 patients bitten by supposed rabid dogs.

After sixteen years of investigation, Dr. Charles W. Dulles failed to find a single case on record that could be conclusively proved to have resulted from the bite of a dog.

A 1897 newspaper reported that over 100.000 dogs were handled by agents without protection, many of the dogs were supposedly rabid — yet no one ever got rabies, despite frequent bites and scratches.

The Daily Pioneer wrote in 1903 about a dog warden that had been bitten or scratched over 300 times. Many of the dogs were mad and frothed at the mouth — yet he didn’t develop rabies.

Fame and Recognition

Louis Pasteur gained widespread fame and recognition despite the problematic, deceptive nature of his rabies research. But this was largely a result of the popular press, wrote Dr. Elmer Lee, Vice President of the American Academy of Medicine.

“So great is the influence of the modern press that a scientific proposition is heralded throughout the civilized world, and is quickly transformed into a perfected science by writers of the press. The die had been cast that rabies was curable by Pasteur’s vaccine.”

Pasteur was hailed as a hero, but he became alarmed at his own work due to the many deaths among the patients, according to Dr. Lee.

Pasteur was accused of cruelly deceiving the world in a 1895 article entitled The Remedies of the Celebrated French Physician Pronounced Useless Always and Dangerous Often.

I’ll let you come to your own conclusions about the truth of rabies, the fear surrounding it, and the need for a questionable vaccine.

There is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective or necessary for any carbon-based life form whatsoever, neither for humans or pets alike.

No vaccine can inoculate against any disease, attenuate symptoms, or do anything but possibly induce the very ailments that they are purporting to protect against.

All vaccinology is predicated on sheer fraud and deception.

All vaccines will harm you, your children and your pets.

Do NOT comply.

