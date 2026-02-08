The unelected criminal sociopaths at the various illegitimate and captured government agencies, the “nonprofit” criminal organizations like the World Economic Forum, the United Nations and their eugenics node in the World Health Organization have recently been prone to making overt admissions of their bioterror malfeasances.

Just the other day we had one such terrifying admission…

…and now we have a World Economic Forum apparatchik bioethicist, who wouldn’t know what ethics is if it left bullseye wounds all over his body, going on the record about the gain-of-function engineered Lone Star tick, and how this latest bioweapon release perfectly slots into the Great Reset meatless diet plan agenda of bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat food rations for the genetically modified slaves:

The deranged transcript:

So I’ll give two examples. So one is that, uh, people eat too much meat, right? And if they were to cut down on their consumption of meat, then they would, uh, it would actually really help the planet. Uh, but people are not willing to give up meat. Yeah, you know, some people will be willing to, but other people, they may be willing to, but they sort of, they have a weakness of will. They say, wow, this, this steak is just too juicy. I can’t do it. I, I’m one of those, by the way. So, you know, but so here’s a thought, right? So it turns out that we know a lot about, so there, we have this intolerance to, uh, so I, for example, I have milk intolerance, um, uh, and there’s some people are intolerant to crayfish. So possibly we can use human engineering to make it the case that we’re intolerant to certain kinds of meat, to certain kinds of bovine, uh, bovine proteins, and there’s actually analogs of this in life. There’s this thing called the Lone Star tick, where if it bites you, you will become allergic to meat. Uh, I can sort of describe the mechanism. So, that’s something that we can do through human engineering. We can, uh, possibly address really big world problems through human engineering.

The WEF and the WHO have for many decades been closely working with various governments and NGOs to extract the maximum amounts of wealth from those they are actively working to depopulate, and here Dr. David Martin gives us the historical context for these longstanding and ongoing crimes against humanity:

The good news is that if one is ever infected with these bioweapon ticks, then there is an actual cure that works as per the following article:

And once again, this Substack’s subscriber has cured herself of yet another “incurable” disease with a simple and inexpensive repurposed drug combination therapy. Total remission in just two weeks of using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole is absolutely fantastic, and totally unsurprising.

And here is another subscriber writing a comment in the aforementioned article of also curing herself of a tick-borne disease:

Once again, we have anecdotal success with the addition of Ivermectin to Doxycycline for the treatment of the various bioweapon diseases.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome and STARI are most definitely gain of function diseases that were cooked up in some laboratory for transmission by the ultimate insect bioweapon delivery system, but, thankfully, we have a real cure for not just Lone Star Ticks and Lyme Disease, but also the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that additionally heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days) is vital for a Lyme/Lone Star Disease protocol, and may be crucial for 100% remission.

Do NOT comply.

