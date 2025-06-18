This substack was just alerted to a malicious email campaign currently underway promoting a “reopening sale” from the old Virex website.

If you received this email, it is from an illegitimate third-party who is not affiliated with RESOLVX HEALTH, and who is not authorized to sell these products.



The two products being offered by Virex are both counterfeit, and are NOT in any way endorsed by this Substack.

BUYER BEWARE: The products offered by the hacked website Virex are fake, untested, and could quite literally be anything; in other words, if Virex was a legitimate website, then they would not just offer two counterfeit products, but would have the entire product range that the legitimate site RESOLVX HEALTH is offering just like before.

The reason this Substack and the likes of Mike Adams aka “Health Ranger” are strictly promoting RESOLVX HEALTH is because this is the real company that has been rebranded by the very same team that you have been relying on and trusting for many years now, offering the following products: VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X.

RESOLVX HEALTH stands behind the quality of their products and maintains strict quality control.

If you have any questions about the unauthorized use of RESOLVX HEALTH’s products and the illegitimate third-party who is trying to sell their products, you can contact the Company directly and they will address those concerns at: info@resolvx.health



Not to be outdone by the cyberhackers that are soon to lose possession of the stolen website, please take advantage of this unusual situation by using code REAL30 for 30% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This BIGGEST FLASH SALE ends Sunday, June 22nd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL30 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Do NOT comply.

