Readers of this Substack appreciate that Ivermectin is a critical component of the synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure…

…and Ivermectin also cures Alzheimer’s…

…and Parkinson’s along with mood disorders…

……with the following article an excellent basic overview of this miracle compound:

by Mary Talley Bowden MD

Safety:

• Approved for human use in 1987.

• Has been administered over 4 billion times around the world.

• On the WHO’s list of essential medications.

• Won a nobel prize for its impact in global health

• Not considered toxic to liver, kidneys or lungs (LiverTox, NephroTox and

PneumoTox databases)

• 2 RCTs showing no adverse events in using ivermectin to treat COVID at

0.6mg/kg/day.

• 2020 systematic review and meta analysis in Journal of Antimicrobial

Chemotherapy, Navarro et al. Looked at 6 studies and showed no increase in

adverse events with doses higher than 0.4mg/kg/day (up to 0.8mg/kg/day)

• Over 10 years of studies showing ivermectin inhibits the replication of at least a

dozen RNA viruses.

• No drugs with absolute contraindications. Rare reports of increased INR when

taken with warfarin.

• Pregnancy class C. Use with caution, weigh risks versus beneﬁt. Not studied

in pregnant women.

• Does not cross blood-brain barrier.

• Metabolized by the liver. CY3PA4

• Half life of 18 hours. Peak concentration in 4 hours.

• Side eﬀects listed in the patient information packet: Headache, dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, or diarrhea may occur. (0.9 - 2.8%)

• Study of 963 patients (treated for parasites): tachycardia (3.5%), peripheral edema (3.2%), eosinophilia (3%), facial edema (1.2%), orthostatic hypotension (1.1%), hemoglobin increase (1%)

• FDA approved to treat strongyloidiasis and river blindness (onchocerciasis). Oﬀ-label for blepharitis, head lice, scabies, rosacea.

• Not studied in children weighing less than 15kg.

• LD50 is a benchmark number used to gauge a medication’s toxicity. The median LD50 of ivermectin ranges from 11.6mg/kg - 87.2mg/kg in adult mice and rats. The doses used for COVID range from 0.2mg/kg - 0.6mg/kg (19 - 436x the treatment dose.)

• 14 week daily dose of 0.4mg/kg had no adverse eﬀects in rats. A 14 week daily dose of 0.5mg/kg daily had no adverse eﬀects in dogs.

Efficacy:

Real-time meta-analysis of studies looking at ivermectin for COVID:

Dr. Bowden then conducted a seperate X survey on Ivermectin sourcing:

So let us review her results:

Purchasing from India is literally hit or miss, not only in terms of quality control, but, also, in terms of the chances of this product ever getting to you. Many people have been burned by India sources, and when the package is lost or seized you are not made whole by the shadowy supplier.

Compounding pharmacies mainly source their Ivermectin from Chinat, and they do not perform any 3rd party testing, all while charging exorbitant prices per milligram.

Regular pharmacies are loath to sell Ivermectin, and there was a huge scandal whereby the government cartel was paying billions of dollars to Walgreens and CVS to not sell Ivermectin during the height of the scamdemic. Not only did the government and their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers along with their various corporate partners-in-crime want to force their fraudulent EUA in order to foist their gene modifying slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on humanity, but they also knew that the mass administration of this drug, which happens to be far safer than aspirin, would have resulted in radically lower cancer rates, as well as a plethora of other cured or improved diseases like Alzheimer’s, arthritis and even Lyme Disease. In other words, Ivermectin would have saved millions upon billions of lives, and improved far many more. Walgreens and CVS just like compounding pharmacies price gouge Ivermectin per milligram.

Tractor Supply sells an Ivermectin paste that is inferior to human-grade pharmaceutically pure Ivermectin tablets; in fact, here are the ingredients list for this offering:

CARBOMER TYPE B is a synthetic polymer of acrylic acid that is generally regarded as safe, but there are known common impurities found in this additive such as benzene, which is a known carcinogen. TROLAMINE is also generally regarded as safe, but has been known to be a skin irritant, and there were mice and rabbit studies showing possible carcinogenic effects. TITANIUM DIOXIDE is also regarded as generally safe, and all Ivermectin has this ingredient added to bind the compound, but in a paste the contents are far greater than the trace amounts found in pills. PROPYLENE GLYCOL is a synthetic liquid substance that absorbs water, but it increases the amount of acid in the body, and frequent skin exposure to PG can sometimes irritate the skin — this is not something one should be swallowing.

Basically, you do not want to ingest Tractor Supply’s paste, especially if there is a pharmaceutically pure human-grade alternative in pill form that costs far less per milligram than anything found in any compounding pharmacies, Walgreens, or anywhere else in America.

