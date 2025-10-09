2nd Smartest Guy in the World

I saw my brother die at the hands of chemo. I am happily taking note of all the alt breakthroughs . t y

I was just watching a video on YouTube with Dr. Mark Hyman and two other docs talking about the huge increase recently in Parkinson's disease. They mentioned many treatments for it, except ivermectin, so I posted a comment and the link to one of the posts here, so people could see that ivermectin can work for Parkinson's. But YT couldn't have that, and deleted my comment all 3 times I posted it. YT just sucks.

